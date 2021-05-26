Polo G Announces "Hall Of Fame" Album Release Date
Chicago rapper Polo G has never had a shortage of confidence. After breaking onto the scene with "Pop Out" in 2019, the rapper released his debut studio album Die A Legend. He followed that up by making an even grander declaration, dropping his sophomore studio album The GOAT the following year. After achieving new heights to his success in 2021 with the release of his #1 record "Rapstar," the 22-year-old budding superstar has announced the release of his next album.www.hotnewhiphop.com