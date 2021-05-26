Hempstead County Library Gets “Wild” At The Chamber Community Coffee

A great crowd turned out to attend this week’s Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee hosted by the Hempstead County Library. The library staff kicked off their Tails and Tales summer program today with festive, jungle-themed decorations, their Zoo Crew T-Shirts, and, of course, the Community Coffee. A variety of snacks, including candy with the jungle motif, was available for guests, as well as a friendly hello with plenty of info about the summer program. These creative ladies have taken it a step further by setting up a jungle style backdrop for any passersby who want to take advantage of a quick photo op. The summer schedule has a variety of fun activities and special guests coming soon: Build your own puppy, Balloon Man, Magic Mr. Nick, and Bob from Animology. All events can be found on the Hempstead County Library Facebook page. Library Director Courtney McNiel shared with SWARK.Today the staff’s enthusiasm at hosting this week’s Community Coffee. McNiel said, “We love hosting these. We like to decorate, make food, and visit with guests. Any event that brings in the public, we enjoy.” This summer is sure to have some wild fun, so stop by and say hi to the Zoo Crew, take a quick pic in the jungle, or hunt for a book with the ladies at the Hempstead County Library.