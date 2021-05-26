Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Sky, MT

‘The Match’ Featuring Tom Brady, To Be Hosted At Big Sky

By Will Gordon
Posted by 
The Moose 95.1 FM
The Moose 95.1 FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now I am wondering if it's possible to get tickets to this incredible matchup because this will be a can't miss event. 406 MT Sports is reporting a new edition of 'The Match' is coming up on Tuesday, July 6th and it will be broadcasted live from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. The golfers that will be featured will be the duo of PGA star Phil Mickelson and NFL superstar Tom Brady versus NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.

mooseradio.com
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Big Sky, MT
Big Sky, MT
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Pga#Golf#Nfl Tickets#Star#Mt Sports#Pga#Tnt#True Duo Fashion#Event#Fun#Moonlight Basin#July#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Tampa, FLAOL Corp

Derek Jeter sells $22.5M Tampa mansion that Tom Brady was renting

It sounds like Tom Brady's on the Tampa rental market. Derek Jeter recently sold his palatial waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million according to Smith and Associates Real Estate. Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their family previously rented property from Jeter after Brady joined the Buccaneers last season. It's not...
NFL987theshark.com

Mickelson Will Team With Tom Brady Again For ‘The Match’

PGA champ Phil Mickelson is teaming up with Tom Brady once again for another celebrity golf match. This time, their opponents will be Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. The foursome will square off July 6th in Big Sky, Montana for a charity match that will air on TNT. Last year,...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

Those on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Brady Talks Trash to ‘Jeopardy! Host’ Rodgers Ahead of Golf Match

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including last year’s NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady will forever have bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers. Brady didn’t let Rodgers forget that on Wednesday following Turner Sports’ announcement it will be PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Brady vs. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the latest The Match.
NFL850wftl.com

Tampa’s Tom Brady teams up with Phil Michelson in “The Match”

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady, the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 43, will team up again with Phil Mickelson, the oldest golfer to win a major tournament at 50, in The Match against Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. The charity event will be held...
NFLgananoquereporter.com

Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers ahead of 'The Match'

When it comes to the next instalment of The Match, Tom Brady is proving he’s a ruthless Twitter troll who is ready to bury his opponents — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau — both on and off the course. Brady will be teaming with PGA...
NFLNBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady will hit golf course in next installment of “The Match”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ football plans for 2021 remain the subject of much conjecture, but we know that he will be doing some golfing in July. Rodgers will team up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson for the latest installment of “The Match” from Montana on July 6. Brady and Mickelson teamed up against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods last May in a highly rated event that was followed by one in November that featured Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.
NFLGolf Channel

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are set to join the next iteration of “The Match.”. The reigning U.S. Open champion and NFL MVP will face PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, it was announced on Wednesday. The fourth edition of the made-for-TV event will take place...
NFLbitcoinist.com

“I’m A Big Believer In Crypto,” Tom Brady Says In Recent Interview

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said he’s a “strong believer” in cryptocurrencies and confirmed that he’s bought them. Despite the recent status of the crypto space, the star quarterback, formerly of the New England Patriots, stated in a recent interview that he was looking at bitcoin and that he would be a long-term investment. He admitted that cryptocurrencies was a bit of a “marathon,” but he was captivated by what bitcoin has to offer.
NFLFOXBusiness

Tom Brady touts cryptocurrency investments, says he's a 'big believer'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady revealed Thursday that he is a "big believer" in the long-term prospects of cryptocurrencies. The seven-time Super Bowl champion told a panel that he has "definitely" made investments in crypto over the last year amid a surge in value for Bitcoin and other tokens. Brady admitted that he is "not an expert" on the marketplace but has tried to learn more about it.
NFLUSA Today

How did Tom Brady look in his 1st practice after offseason knee surgery?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their first mandatory minicamp of the 2021 offseason Tuesday, and despite coming off knee surgery following their Super Bowl victory last season, quarterback Tom Brady was firing on all cylinders. “He looked fine,” head coach Bruce Arians told the media following Tuesday’s practice. “I had...