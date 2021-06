It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX. Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.