You probably noticed that Joel Hanley wore a new number for the Dallas Stars this year. But you may not have known why he switched from 39 to 44, or how much it means to him. The number 44 originally belonged to a different Hanley – Joel’s brother, Jordon. Joel lost his sibling when he was a 19-year-old student-athlete at the University of Massachusetts, and the loss is something he carries with him to this day. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks devoted his latest piece to the story of how the Stars are helping Joel honor Jordon: