DeSantis should be GOP’s presidential nominee | Letters

Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024. It has become very clear that Ron DeSantis has assumed the mantle that was once Trump’s. Ron DeSantis is the perfect candidate for the Republican Party in 2024. He is beloved by the more populist Trump-aligned part of the base and is not hated by the Washington establishment types who held the former president in deep disdain. He is conservative enough to hold the base and polished enough to influence moderates and independents to vote for him. This was Donald Trump’s biggest weakness in 2020.