The road to justice is long and winding. While major improvements have been implemented in the aftermath of George Floyd’s untimely death, many people do not believe they are sufficient. Over a million Roommates tuned in to watch Derek Chauvin’s conviction on our live stream today. Derek was finally sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison today, as we previously reported, after being convicted of murdering George in April. Derek has already been convicted of unintended second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Cahill handed down his sentence in a Minnesota courtroom.