Violent Crimes

Heartbroken family left devastated by death of teenager

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjD9t_0aCJw65700
Corby incident (PA Media)

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death have said he had “hopes, dreams and aspirations” and was about to start the next chapter of his life.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook in Corby on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a boy being stabbed on Constable Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkkN8_0aCJw65700
Rayon Pennycook

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it was called to a private address in the town at 6.57pm after reports of a medical emergency.

Two paramedics in ambulance cars, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance were sent, but despite their efforts, the victim died at the scene.

In a tribute, the teenager’s family said: “Rayon’s death has left us feeling devastated.

“In fact, there are no words which can accurately describe the pain we are suffering.

“It is unbearable.

“He was just a boy, a 16-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fXXE_0aCJw65700
Corby incident (PA Wire)

“He had hopes, dreams and aspirations, and was in the process of applying for an apprenticeship, which would have seen him start the next chapter of his young life.

“Rayon is not a statistic and he will not be remembered as such – he was a unique human being with a beating heart who was loved so dearly by his mum, dad, siblings, niece, nephew and friends.

“Rayon had a big heart and made it clear every day how much he loved us all.

“We are all living through the worst days of our lives and our hearts are utterly broken.

“Rayon, we are so proud of you and we will miss you always.”

Police said three teenagers, two aged 17 and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in custody.

On Wednesday morning, the surrounding area remained cordoned off to members of the public.

This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died

An officer could be seen standing guard outside a property on the adjacent Reynolds Road and around five police vehicles were stationed nearby.

Tributes have started to be paid to the teenage victim, with one person leaving flowers and a message which read: “May you rest in peace, so sad.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

The force have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
