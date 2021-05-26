Do You Care About Height When Dating?

If William Shakespeare were alive today I feel like he’d do a spinoff of his Hamlet soliloquy and ask, “To mask or not to mask, that is the question.”. I also feel like when he posed that, “The Bard" would be trashed on the internet as an idiot, a talentless sheep, a hack and a has-been by both sides of the issue. Reality is, he’d probably be a great expert on the matter, not as a scientist, but as a man who “lived his entire life in the shadow of the bubonic plague,” as noted in an interesting piece last year in the New Yorker: “What Shakespeare Actually Wrote about the Plague" by Stephen Greenblatt, May 7, 2020. But, that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re posing a different question than the one I think ole’ Willie would pose: Why do you care if I wear a mask?