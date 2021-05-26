Deborah Lynn Stewart

Vilas, NC – Deborah Lynn Craig Stewart, age 70, died May 19, 2021 at her home. Born May 13, 1951 in Wake county to the late John Sullivan and Emma Outlaw Horton Craig, she was preceded in death by a son, Lee “Justin” Stewart. As a young girl, her family moved to Alaska after which they moved to Cary until she got married and moved to Four Oaks, where she lived for 20 years. In 1997, she bought a family home in Vilas, NC and has been living there for the last 25 years.