South Alabama outslugs Coastal Carolina 14-7 in Sun Belt tournament opener

The ball was flying out of Riverwalk Stadium on Day 2 of the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament, but South Alabama held off Coastal Carolina in a slugfest. Ethan Wilson homered and tripled and the Jaguars had seven extra-base hits among a season-high 15 hits overall in a 14-7 victory on Wednesday in Montgomery. The win clinches a spot in the tournament semifinals for South Alabama, which faces Little Rock in what is essentially a meaningless pool play game at 11 a.m. Thursday.

