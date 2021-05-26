South Alabama outslugs Coastal Carolina 14-7 in Sun Belt tournament opener

South Alabama got up off the deck to win the Sun Belt Conference baseball championship on Sunday, behind the resilient right arm of Miles Smith. After Georgia Southern scored three times in the first two innings, Smith entered the game in relief of Matt Boswell and shut the Eagles down the rest of the way in a 10-4 victory at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. South Alabama (33-20) is Sun Belt tournament champion and will play in an NCAA regional for the first time since 2017.