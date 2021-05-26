newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Ian Blackburn Presents: STARS of Rosé 2021

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Blackburn presents the PINKEST event of the year – The STARS of Rose!! Taste and discover FOURTEEN top Rosés for two lively evenings of tasting with the proprietors, winemakers, and executives. We deliver wine tasting flights or full bottles to your home and you Zoom with us LIVE! Join one or both nights as we tour the Rosé world, from Marlborough to Tavel, Veneto to Santa Barbara, Provence to Rioja, and Rhône to Portugal! The event’s silent auction 100% benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

wineindustryadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#New World Wine#New Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Special Tours#Santa Barbara#Social#Inspiration Ros#Beekeepercellars Com#Beekeeper Zinfandel#Merchantofwine Com#Blackburn#Stars#Culinary Adventures#Leading Wine Tours#Marlborough#Virtual Wine Tastings#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksvinepair.com

Los Vascos Rosé 2020

All-Day Sipping, Relaxing After Work, Starting The Night. Grüner Veltliner, Melon de Bourgogne , Pinot Gris / Grigio. Great sunny day case-buy for the soirée. It’s fruity and a little salty. Natural acidity is moderate, with a little bit of weight for a picnic lunch.
Drinkswinemag.com

‘It Has to Be Vibrant’: The Evolving Rosés of Provence

A bottle of Provence rosé can evoke similar feelings to a beautiful sunset. Its color and luminous bottle precipitate enjoyment. The pleasure begins before the bottle is even opened. That pale rosé color, the vibrancy and freshness that shine from the glass: This is Provence. Even in the depths of...
Sonoma, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

2021 Experience Rosé Wine Competition Announces Winners

— Experience Rosé, a wine competition that focuses exclusively on expressions of pink wine — sweet, dry, and sparkling — has announced results of the 2021 contest. Taking top prize this year is. Naked Wines’ W. Donaldson 2018 Sonoma Rosé from famed sparkling winemaker Wayne Donaldson (former head winemaker for...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Avaline Sparkling Rosé Launches in Time for Rosé Season

Co-Founders Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power Toast to Their Loyal Community with their First DTC Exclusive Wine. – Today, the clean and transparent wine brand Avaline, co-founded by Cameron Diaz (Wellness author: The Body Book, The Longevity Book) and Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit), released Sparkling Rosé, a limited edition wine exclusively available on drinkavaline.com. Like all of Avaline’s wines, the Sparkling Rosé is made with organic grapes, vegan-friendly and free of unwanted extras like colors and concentrates. The new wine is sold in easy-to-carry (and even easier to drink), 375ml bottles that you can pour, sip and enjoy all summer long. A must-have for any afternoon picnic, lazy pool day or garden party, the Sparkling Rosé is the perfect complement to fresh-cut blooms.
Drinksvinepair.com

Hearst Ranch Winery 'Julia' Rosé 2020

Host/Hostess Gifting, Party Wine, Picnics In The Park. Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris / Grigio , Sauvignon Blanc. Smells juicy, with a peach and strawberry thing going on. The palate is tart, and even though the acidity livens things, up it has some weight to it. Good picnic party wine.
RecipesNapa Valley Register

Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dishes to match Rosé

Editor's note: Typically Ken Morris' column, Cooking for Comfort, runs on the Tuesday Food pages, and Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man, come up with pairings for Ken's recipes on Friday's wine. This week, since the Napa Valley's food-and-wine duo chose a wine first, we thought it would be sensible to run them together. Ken will return to the Food pages on May 25.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: The right rosés

The Rosé landscape has changed over the last 10 years. A lot. Back around 2010 the “Rosé is more than sweet White Zin” article would have held some interest. No longer, at least not for folks like us who read newspaper wine columns. I’m almost as excited to recommend wines...
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Top Five Places to Grab & Sip a Rosé on National Rosé Day

June 12 is National Rosé Day! Ever since its founding in 2014, this special day has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June. Every year on this day, wine enthusiasts across the country honor and commemorate the rose-colored wine they love so dearly by sharing it with friends in whichever way they enjoy it best, whether it be sweet, dry, sparkling, or still. Here are our top five places in New Orleans to enjoy or pick up a delicious rosé this June 12.
DrinksBoston Herald

Canned rosé made for light summer sipping

Canned wine seems like a novelty. Or, like boxed wine, a way to cheapen humankind’s greatest achievement with the simple grape. It shouldn’t. Many of the world’s top producers have added cans and some use them exclusively. As wine company Nomadica points out, cans are hundreds of times lighter than glass bottles, reducing emissions from shipping and the company chooses varietals specifically for the can to preserve freshness and vibrancy.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Rosé Piscine Is One of the French Riviera’s Best-Kept Drinking Secrets

If anyone needs me this summer, I’ll be drinking rosé on the rocks — and if I had to guess, I’d be willing to bet you will be, too. Though drinking wine over ice has long been condemned as the original sin of wine consumption, reserved for only the most clueless or willfully uncouth of consumers, sipping rosé on the rocks is a luxury in which the illustrious — or at least enviable — beachgoers and sunbathers of St. Tropez have indulged for years. Rumor has it Parisian starlet Brigitte Bardot could often be found frolicking around the French Riviera downing rosé and Champagne on the rocks, and she’s even credited with giving this style of rosé consumption its name: piscine de rosé, using the French word for “swimming pool” as a playful nod to the large cognac glass in which the drink was often served.
Drinkswinemag.com

Baron Edmond de Rothschild 2017 Rimapere Single Vineyard Pinot Noir (Marlborough)

Once this gets a bit of air, whether in glass or decanter, it proves to be an appealing, if ripe, Pinot, with notes of strawberry and raspberry jam, soft spices, florals and a mushroomy underbelly. On the palate, plush fruit dominates but it's more brambly and currant-y here, wound by fine, sappy, spicy tannins. Easy to drink now but should gain more complexity over the next several years. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Te Whare Ra 2017 Pinot Noir (Marlborough)

This Pinot blends fruit from three vineyards including TWR's home block of old, biodynamically farmed vines, and Clayvin, Giesen winery's prized single vineyard. Anna and Jason Flowerday's Pinot is vastly different than Giesen's however. It's more muscular, dark fruited and tautly wound, weaving plump plum and cherry fruit with savory and baking spice, bay leaf, clove and a lick of oatmeal-like oak. Tannins are powerful yet fine and chiseled. Should cellar beautifully until 2030 at least. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hunky Dory 2020 Tangle Made With Organic Grapes White (Marlborough)

This entry level label from Marlborough winery Huia consistently delivers bang for buck. This vintage the blend is dominated by Gruner Veltliner, trailed by Sauvignon Blanc with a little Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Riesling for a tasty, balanced drop. Delicate aromas of honey, ginger and sun-kissed orchard fruit and their blossoms lead. An almost unexpected dagger of acidity slices through the bright apple, pear and citrus fruit on the palate but is neatly balanced by a gentle textural element and a lengthy finish. Christina Pickard.
Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Though for many the time conjures visions of beaches and barbecues, summer means one thing for wine drinkers: rosé wine season. Despite attempts to relegate past years’ insatiable demand for the pink drink to a passing fad, rosé enthusiasm shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the craze may have even seeped into the fashion and interiors worlds in the form of the equally loved and reviled blush, a peachy cousin of the ever-present millennial pink hue. For the design-minded, this means we’d better find a few rosé bottles chic enough to display on our home bars. Though we’ve all been taught not to judge a book by its cover, pretty packaging sure does wonders for any product, and the season’s vin préféré is no exception. To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 17 wines of varying rosy hues that boast display-worthy bottles and labels—and taste even better. Cheers!
DrinksThe Free Press

Wine: Celebrating the lovely, dry rosés of southern France

Spring and summer are perfect for rosés — light, delicious, pretty, forgiving, lovely, unpretentious and… well… just plain sexy. The great thing about rosés is that you don't have to plan to serve them. You just need a few in your fridge to pull out for any occasion — a friend dropping by, a lazy weekend afternoon, a beautiful sunset, an experiment with hors d'oeuvres, a light veggie or seafood meal.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Post Malone launches Maison No 9 rosé wine

Post Malone has launched his own rosé wine in time for the great British summer, called Maison No 9.The new wine will be available in Tesco supermarkets and independent wine retailers across the UK from 3 June.It comes just as forecasters predict drier and sunnier weather as June arrives, with temperatures close to average for the time of year compared to May, which is on track to be the wettest on record.Malone, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, collaborated with music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities to come up with the pale pink wine, which was perfected...
Drinkswinemag.com

Seppeltsfield 1920 100-Year Vintage Para Tawny Red (South Australia)

Seppeltsfield's Centennial wines have been released annually for past 140 years and are believed to be the only single-vintage wines with such unbroken lineage on the planet. While the full composition is unknown, this now 101-year-old wine is composed primarily of Shiraz and Grenache and fortified with grape spirit. Resembling molasses in both color and texture, it is deeply evocative—a bottomless well of aroma and flavor that goes on and on: first chocolate, dates and praline, then baking spice and coffee beans, then tree sap, forest floor and the dusty spine of an old book. Intensely concentrated yet extraordinarily fresh, it is like drinking the essence of the past, a time in Australia just after WWI when hope was in the air. This is an exceptionally rare beauty that will outlive all of us. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswine-searcher.com

Champagne Prepares Two More Standout Vintages

There hasn’t been much positive news coming out of Champagne lately. Between the pandemic and nature's recent calamities, the wine world's spotlight has somehow missed the excellent vintages that recently found their way into the labyrinth of cellars. Of course, the abundant and very clean 2018 vintage received its fair...