Ian Blackburn Presents: STARS of Rosé 2021
Ian Blackburn presents the PINKEST event of the year – The STARS of Rose!! Taste and discover FOURTEEN top Rosés for two lively evenings of tasting with the proprietors, winemakers, and executives. We deliver wine tasting flights or full bottles to your home and you Zoom with us LIVE! Join one or both nights as we tour the Rosé world, from Marlborough to Tavel, Veneto to Santa Barbara, Provence to Rioja, and Rhône to Portugal! The event’s silent auction 100% benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.wineindustryadvisor.com