Ian Blackburn Presents: STARS of Rosé 2021

If anyone needs me this summer, I’ll be drinking rosé on the rocks — and if I had to guess, I’d be willing to bet you will be, too. Though drinking wine over ice has long been condemned as the original sin of wine consumption, reserved for only the most clueless or willfully uncouth of consumers, sipping rosé on the rocks is a luxury in which the illustrious — or at least enviable — beachgoers and sunbathers of St. Tropez have indulged for years. Rumor has it Parisian starlet Brigitte Bardot could often be found frolicking around the French Riviera downing rosé and Champagne on the rocks, and she’s even credited with giving this style of rosé consumption its name: piscine de rosé, using the French word for “swimming pool” as a playful nod to the large cognac glass in which the drink was often served.