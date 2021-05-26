newsbreak-logo
American Heart Association’s Precision Medicine Platform and Hitachi Vantara Announce New Alliance

By David Seeley
dallasinnovates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas-headquartered American Heart Association announced a new alliance today between its Precision Medicine Platform and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. The alliance will make the platform “even more accessible to healthcare organizations for fast, efficient supercomputing data analysis research, even...

