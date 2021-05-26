Cancel
Sonoma County Vintners Announces Taste of Sonoma, Presented by Visa Signature®, at Home Virtual Programming in July

By Press Release
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual Programming to Showcase World-Class Wineries of Sonoma County. Today, the Sonoma County Vintners announces, Taste of Sonoma at Home, presented by Visa Signature®, will feature an incredible virtual program series in July. These programs will showcase the diversity of the wine region that provides a distinct sense of place in world-class wines. Through a partnership with Wine.com consumers can purchase the wine for several programs and participate from home.

