Sonoma County Vintners Announces Taste of Sonoma, Presented by Visa Signature®, at Home Virtual Programming in July

Sleeping under the stars. Enjoying the great outdoors. Embracing nature. It all sounds wonderful, until you remember that sleeping on the ground isn’t exactly comfortable and that hot showers are a good thing. In Sonoma County, you can have the best of both worlds — being one with nature during the day, and spending the night in a plush bed. All you need to do is make a reservation at one of the area’s picturesque glamping spots. From safari-style tents to shiny Airstreams to towering treehouses, we’ve listed six of our favorite luxe camping spots in the gallery above.