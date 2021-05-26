newsbreak-logo
New London, CT

Chef Brian Brother tutors you on how to make a Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
Mexican shrimp cocktail (Brian Brother)

Welcome to a new Night & Day feature where we provide quick and easy recipes to aid and abet your weekend and summer culinary fun. Even better? The recipes are all locally sourced — that's Restaurant Lingo — from popular chefs you know and love.

Today's dish comes courtesy of Brian Brother, owner/chef at New London's Bayou. He offers a fine and light recipe perfect for Memorial Day weekend — or, really, for any time you open your mouth and suddenly find a tasty crustacean on your tongue.

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

To make broth:

Clamato, 32 oz

Ketchup, 16 oz

½ tsp ground clove

Hot sauce to taste

Salt

Place all the above in a stock pot and heat at medium temperature. Then set aside and chill.

Next:

1 medium cucumber — peeled, seeded and diced

1 avoado — split, remove seeds, and use a paring knife to cut cross-hatches and scoop with a spoon

Pico de Gallo — dice 4 tomatoes, 1 small red onion and 1 jalapeno and combine with the juice of 1 lime and fresh cilantro

1 pound shrimp — peel, devein and remove tails; cook and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Combine the cucumber, avocado, shrimp and pico de gallo in a bowl and cover with broth

Scoop and serve in wide-mouth wine or margarita glasses

Garnish with fresh cilantro and lime juice

New London, CT
