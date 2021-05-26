The Enduring Legacy of Wine Visionary Tony Terlato Raises $40,000 for Illinois Restaurant Workers
LAKE BLUFF, IL (May 06, 2021) – Throughout his career Anthony Terlato pioneered quality wines and had an enormous impact on American’s drinking habits and appreciation of wine and food. In 1979 Tony Terlato introduced American palates to Pinot Grigio and created a new category for white wine that remains in place to this day. His trailblazing career spanned more than sixty years, and he was regarded as “The Father of Pinot Grigio”. Terlato passed away in June 2020, but the Terlato family, a proud four-generation family business, continue his mission of producing, importing, and marketing fine wines and giving back to their industry and communities. In recognition of his enduring contributions, Terlato has announced the Terlato Legacy Program: 1st Annual Anthony Terlato Tribute.wineindustryadvisor.com