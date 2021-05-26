This week’s Tavern Brawl is Showdown at Blackrock Mountain

Little Nightmares is free to keep, on Steam, if you download it before May 30th, 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. No time to cower in the shadows on this one. Released April 28th 2017, this quirky and horrific game, from Tarsier Studios, is certainly worth your gigabytes. Known for its cute character and, frankly, grotesque environment, the game has been widely revered as a success. Delve through sewer-like tunnels, creep and crawl up through housing foundations, and scurry across a bloodied kitchen floor, all the while avoiding the most haunting of enemies. They will kill on sight… or sound.