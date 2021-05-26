newsbreak-logo
Video Games

This week’s Tavern Brawl is Showdown at Blackrock Mountain

By Taylor Cusick
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a battle of two behemoths this week in the Tavern. The latest Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Showdown at Blackrock Mountain. Ragnaros and Nefarian are ready to lay the smackdown. Both of these behemoths want to know who the most powerful boss in Blackrock Mountain is. As a result, you and your opponent are caught in the middle of this epic showdown. In this Brawl, you’ll be playing as either Ragnaros or Nefarian, using special decks, hero powers, and weapons.

Video Games
Technology
Video GamesAutoblog

Battle Royale game 'PUBG' is getting a racing mode | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is getting a racing mode for its 12th season. For those who aren't in the know, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or "PUBG" as it's colloquially known, was one of the...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Get A Taste Of Rocket Rumble’s Open Beta This Weekend

Get ready for a barnyard blitz in the Rocket Rumble Open Beta, running from May 28th – May 30th. Do you like racing? Do you like clobbering people while you race? I sure hope so because those two are being bundled together into a cozy little package called Rocket Rumble. The game plays something like a mix of what I can only describe as Ratchet and Clank with wipEout. Cartoonish graphics, high-velocity, anti-gravity racing that looks like it’d make a wicked kids’ show.
Video GamesDestructoid

Konami's Time Pilot '84 is this week's Arcade Archives release

So, we're just living in 1984 now, I guess? (send tweet) Another week, another classic shmup from Hamster's Arcade Archives, bringing the quarter-munchers of yesteryear onto today's platforms. This week sees the return of Konami's space shootin' sequel Time Pilot '84, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Shiva caps off Streets of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare DLC

Streets of Rage 4 was one of the best surprise hits of last year. After being dormant for two decades, the teams at Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush brought the series roaring back to life. Combining a fluid 2D artstyle, tight controls, and an open-ended combat system, the game made it seem like the franchise never left at all. Today, we got a trailer for the game’s final playable character in the Streets of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare DLC, Shiva, who is rounding off the cast.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Get pumped for WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade with lore refresh and music video

It’s time. Well, it’s nearly time. After nearly a decade-and-a-half, The Burning Crusade is coming once more to World of Warcraft — this time to WoW Classic. And as players scramble to get to level 58, stockpile consumables, and theorycraft their best routes through Outland, some also need a refresh on that actual story that’s going on with this expansion.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Donuts’N’Justice brings retro shoot ’em up action to Switch this week

Donuts’N’Justice is an upcoming shoot ’em up title for Switch, currently set for a June 4 eShop release. Publisher FobTi Interactive promises a 1980s buddy cop movie atmosphere, fourteen different types of enemies ranging from the heads of vast criminal syndicates to invading aliens. You’ll take these forces on in plenty of different gameplay scenarios ranging from shootouts to car chases. At $5, nobody’s expectations should be through the roof, but the game should be good, mindless fun if it plays well. If you’re intrigued, check out the trailer below, which shows some pretty decent-looking gameplay. I particularly like the pixel art, moreso in the stages and backgrounds than the characters.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Announced, Launches Next Week

Powered by Yakuza’s Dragon Engine, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown breathes new life into SEGA’s iconic fighting game. Development of the game has been handled by members of SEGA AM2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the team behind SEGA’s hugely popular Yakuza franchise. In fact, the game is now powered by the studio’s Dragon Engine, which was first used for 2016’s Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (read our review for that release here). In addition to the requisite enhanced visuals, the game will feature 16-player lobbies, a spectator mode, updated music for each stage, and new tournament options.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play a Brand New Game That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now play Knockout City, a brand new game that just released today and that is making some waves, partially thanks to a variety of Twitch and YouTube streamers who have been streaming the game all day. Right now, there's no word of how long it will be available, but given that it's an EA game, it should be available for a long time to Ultimate subscribers via EA Play.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Little Nightmares Is Free to Keep Until May 30th on Steam

Little Nightmares is free to keep, on Steam, if you download it before May 30th, 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. No time to cower in the shadows on this one. Released April 28th 2017, this quirky and horrific game, from Tarsier Studios, is certainly worth your gigabytes. Known for its cute character and, frankly, grotesque environment, the game has been widely revered as a success. Delve through sewer-like tunnels, creep and crawl up through housing foundations, and scurry across a bloodied kitchen floor, all the while avoiding the most haunting of enemies. They will kill on sight… or sound.
Video GamesDestructoid

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown's netcode is reportedly based on Final Showdown's

While Sega offered a variety details pertaining to its upcoming release Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown yesterday, one aspect of the game went mysteriously unspoken: the all-important netcode. The silence has been deafening, as Ultimate Showdown is a title that has been literally designed specifically for competition, thus a stable online experience is a must.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Swords of Legends Online CBT2 Giveaway – Check Out This Xianxia Themed MMORPG

We've previously covered Swords of Legends Online, a Xianxia themed MMORPG developed by Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon and published by Gameforge in North America and Europe. Now, ahead of the second Closed Beta Test week that's due to take place between June 1st and June 8th, we are giving away a thousand beta codes so that you may try Swords of Legends Online yourself.
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

Crytek Outline Plans For Hunt: Showdown's Future Updates

Crytek's first-person shooter is getting a "much-requested expansion from the community". Crytek's found themselves a winner with Hunt: Showdown. Set in Louisiana in 1895, this first-person multiplayer shooter sees players assume the role of a bounty hunter, aiming to kill a mythical monster and reach an exfiltration point. Now, Crytek has outlined their future plans.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Days Gone - DEEK Reshade v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

DEEK Reshade is a mod for Days Gone, creatd by OnlineGam3r. Enhances, colors,shadows and sharpness. 1) Download and Install version (4.9.1) of Reshade? with ALL PACKAGES. 2) Download, and place my "Reshade-shaders" Pack with my preset in your game directory. 3) Launch the game. 4) Press [Home] and finish the...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: Daybreak, BlizzCon, and Ashes of Creation

It was a strange sort of businessy sort of week in MMO land, as Daybreak’s games got a ticket to 4Game, Blizzard canceled BlizzCon again, New World tried to explain its monetization, and Ashes of Creation lost its lead designer. Meanwhile, we dipped our toe into Swords of Legends Online and learned NCsoft is go for Aion Classic in the west.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Knockout City is now free to play, but with a caveat

Knockout City, the latest game from Velan Studios that pits players against each other in a bombastic dodgeball game, recently ended its launch trial. Since its release, the game has accumulated millions of players across platforms. The game is currently available on EA Play for all platforms and Xbox Game...
TennisComicBook

PlayStation Store Makes PS4 Game Just $0.39 for a Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one PS4 game just $0.39, but only for a limited time. Anytime between now and May 13, all PlayStation 4 users can buy, download, and play Timber Tennis: Versus for just $0.39, half the price of a candy bar. Unlike some deals, there's no PlayStation Plus requirement involved with this deal. And there are zero other strings attached other than the limited window of availability.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Watch the trailer for Sega's 'Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown'

Sega on Tuesday released the trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, the latest installment of its Virtua Fighter series of arcade fighting games. The newest game will be a PlayStation 4 console exclusive and includes updated character models, stages and cinematics in high definition. Gamers can compete with up to 16 players in online modes, including “Tournaments” and “League,” or can experience the classic arcade game play in modes like “Ranked Match,” “Arcade,” “Training,” and “Versus.”