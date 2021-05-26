Cancel
Ysaye vs Bach

By Jake Watson
 8 days ago

I recently did mt first listem through of Ysaye's solos sonatas for solo violin (op.27). I really tried to find something to like in them, but I honestly couldn't. I much prefer his duo violin sonata (second movement is gorgeous). My question is do you prefer Bach's S&P's or Ysaye's sonatas? That can be to play or listen to.

Bach
Musicgilroylife.com

Due to social distancing constraints, Gavilan’s Bach to Blue concert is streamed for free

Bach to Blues, a longstanding community and Gavilan College musical event, transformed delivery to video for its 2021 performance. “Last year the event was cancelled one week before the performance date,” said Maria Amirkhanian, pianist and co-organizer of the event. “It was a big deal for us because it was also the Gavilan Centennial celebration. Plus a number of special performances were planned.”
Musicwfmt.com

Bach: Klavierwerke – Rinaldo Alessandrini

Rinaldo Alessandrini usually records with his ensemble Concerto Italiano: his solo harpsichord recital discs are far less frequent and all the more cherished for their rarity value. Here Bach has a special place, as in his previous releases A la manera italiana and Præludien & Fugen. This third all-Bach recital brings together around thirty short pieces from among the composer’s two hundred or so keyboard works, grouping them according to their kinship of key – like a mirror in three sections reflecting three different tonalities. This recital’s route lets us wander around an extended archive of works from Bach’s preludes, fugues, sinfonias, inventions, fantasies, ricercar and the Sonata for solo violin BWV 1003 – but with their chronology entirely effaced, their order recomposed by the soloist.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Artist Francisco Fullana's New CD: "Bach's Long Shadow"

Orchid Classics Record announced the release of VC Artist Francisco Fullana's new album untitled "Bach's Long Shadow." Recorded with VC Artist Stella Chen, the disc features Ysaÿe's Sonata for solo violin in A minor Op. 27 No. 2, Bach's Partita for solo violin No. 3 in E major, Albéniz' Asturias, Tárrega's Recuerdos de la Alhambra, Kreisler's Recitative & Scherzo Caprice and Ysaÿe's Sonata in A minor for Two Violins.
Bartlesville, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Dallas String Quartet brings Bach, Bon Jovi to OKM

BARTLESVILLE – Acclaimed by Good Morning Texas as “one of the most unique string ensembles you’ll ever see,” Dallas String Quartet is a unique classical crossover ensemble that will be coming to Bartlesville to perform during OKM’s 37th season. Formed in Dallas in 2010, Dallas String Quartet performs a mix...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Atlanta Baroque Orchestra joins with staibdance for “Bach in Motion” festival

Johann Sebastian Bach didn’t write music for dance, but George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Paul Taylor, Twyla Tharp and countless other choreographers have set works to some of his most glorious compositions. In 2018, Atlanta Ballet performed Helgi Tomasson’s 7 for Eight in its Bach to Broadway program. Now we can add Atlanta’s George Staib to the list. He’s creating a work to the composer’s Cello Suite #1 in G major as part of the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra’s festival, Bach in Motion, at the Ambient+Studio at 7:30 p.m. Friday (June 4) and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (June 5). Saturday night’s program will be livestreamed.
Philadelphia, PAbroadstreetreview.com

Piffaro presents ‘Fuguing from Obrecht to Bach’

Musicians have long embraced the fugue, that musical chase whose interweaving melodic lines seem to coil around one another in endless possibilities. Composers continue to explore it, but for its last recorded concert of the season, Piffaro looks backward to the fugue’s golden age for another of its remarkable filmed explorations, Fuguing from Obrecht to Bach.
Musicwtju.net

Roxanna Panufnik – Heartfelt chamber music

1The past few Roxanna Panufnik releases from Signum Classics have focused on her choral works. And with good reason — Panufnik is one of the premier choral composers of the 21st Century. This new release presents a collection of her chamber music. And (no surprise), her talent extends into this...
Musicjuno.co.uk

James Yorkston

To Soothe Her Wee Bit Sorrows (7:23) Choices, Like Wild Rivers (2:46) A Very Old-Fashioned Blues (5:04) Review: James Yorkston certainly got the cream of Sweden's musical crop when he enlisted the services of The Second Hand Orchestra. In turn, clan leader Karl-Jonas Winqvist called upon the services of Peter, Bjorn & John's Peter Moren, Cecilia Osterholm, a Swedish nyckelharpa-playing great, piano and cello maestro Emma Nordenstam and expert violinist Ulrika Gyllenberg.
Books & Literatureviolinist.com

Scales Books for Cello

For those of you that play cello, what are some good scale and etude books you use?. Edited: June 3, 2021, 8:38 AM · This is what my cello teacher used on me:. It is available anywhere, including Amazon. I don't think I ever had a cello scale book, but...
MusicThe Guardian

Brahms: Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 review – wonderfully rounded and mature performances

“With the present recording we have tried to recreate and restore the works, to cleanse and detoxify the music”, writes András Schiff in the liner notes for his new Brahms disc. “To liberate it from the burden of the – often questionable – trademarks of performing tradition.” By playing the two concertos on a restored Blüthner piano made in Leipzig around 1859, together with the gut strings and 19th-century wind of the 50-strong Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, Schiff’s aim was to get to back to the sound and scale of the performances that the composer himself would have expected. One of Brahms’s favourite orchestras, apparently, was Hans von Bülow’s band in Meiningen, which had just 49 players.
stereophile.com

Rediscoveries #1: Archie Shepp's Ballads

The shift began in 1970, when, after his mother's funeral, a friend of hers asked, "When are you going to record something that I can understand?" It occurred to him that few Black people were coming to his concerts. So, he started playing the standards and blues that he'd heard and played while growing up in Philadelphia. And he found himself tapping deep wells of emotion.
Musicwfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday June 6th at 6:00 p.m.

It was 1890 and thirteen-year-old Pablo Casals was poking around in a Barcelona second hand store when he came across a tattered volume of J.S. Bach’s six cello suites: works that were practically unknown. He practiced them as etudes for a dozen years before playing them in public. The suites made him famous, just as he made the suites famous. For many years, however, he refused to record them, finally being persuaded to do so in 1936.
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
Theater & DanceMorning Sun

Metropolitan Opera leans on podcast for weekend streams

The Metropolitan Opera Theatre's "Aria Code: The Operas Behind the Podcast" week closes with three streaming productions: Last year's performance of George and Ira Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" on Friday, June 4; a 2014 rendering of Verdi's "Macbeth" on Saturday, June 5; and Philip Glass' "Akhnaten" from 2019 on Sunday, June 6. All 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
Lodi, WImadison

The Week Ahead: Brat Fest, burlesque, Bach Dancing concerts and more

With Brat Fest 2021 on Willow Island canceled for this year, organizers have opted for a “Build Your Own Brat Fest” this Thursday through Saturday. Bars and restaurants all over the area will be selling Johnsonville brats to raise money for charity, as well as providing live music. Go online for a full list of locations and performers.
Performing Artstheartsdesk.com

Wigmore Hall at Portman Square / Wang, LSO, Tilson Thomas, LSO St Luke's review - al fresco chamber, full orchestra indoors

Sometimes the big musical institutions follow off-piste trailblazers. John Gilhooly of the. has been a hero in lockdown year, keeping musicians paid up and performing to audiences live or via livestream (or both); but it was clarinettist Anthony Friend who pointed another way forward in the new environment late last summer with his series of chamber music concerts in Battersea Park Bandstand. He’s been duly awarded by the Royal Philharmonic Society, and now the Wigmore has taken its first steps outside with three Sunday concerts in nearby Portman Square. It’s safe to say they’ve been a triumph and more will follow.