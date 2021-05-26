Ysaye vs Bach

Rinaldo Alessandrini usually records with his ensemble Concerto Italiano: his solo harpsichord recital discs are far less frequent and all the more cherished for their rarity value. Here Bach has a special place, as in his previous releases A la manera italiana and Præludien & Fugen. This third all-Bach recital brings together around thirty short pieces from among the composer’s two hundred or so keyboard works, grouping them according to their kinship of key – like a mirror in three sections reflecting three different tonalities. This recital’s route lets us wander around an extended archive of works from Bach’s preludes, fugues, sinfonias, inventions, fantasies, ricercar and the Sonata for solo violin BWV 1003 – but with their chronology entirely effaced, their order recomposed by the soloist.