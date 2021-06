WWE NXT UK Superstar Meiko Satomura is making a permanent move from Japan to England. Satomura signed with WWE in October 2020 to work as a coach and performer for NXT UK. She had been living in a London hotel at one point, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but she told Tokyo Sports in a new interview that she will be moving to the UK at the end of June. Satomura noted that if she doesn’t move, she won’t be recognized by the UK fans. She said she won’t come back to Japan for 6 months at the earliest, more than a year at the longest. She said she’s moving to the UK to focus on the NXT UK Women’s Title, currently held by Kay Lee Ray.