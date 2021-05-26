Cancel
Economy

Canada Moves Forward with Plans to Explore the Moon

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment of Canada’s Space Strategy supports the future of space exploration, space science and technology and jobs. LONGUEUIL, Que., May 26, 2021 – As we plan for humanity’s return to the Moon, there is great potential for Canadian entrepreneurs and scientists to advance lunar science and technology. Canadians will play an important role in the highly competitive and innovative global supply chain of the expanding new space economy.

