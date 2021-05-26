Michigan Tech University to recruit CS:GO players and offer scholarship opportunities

Michigan Tech University (MTU) has initiated a recruitment process for its CS:GO division. MTU has an entire esports department and is building a new training facility for its students. The university is offering scholarship opportunities for those who make it onto the CS:GO team and want to be the first collegiate squad to qualify for ESEA Premier. The team already has one known name from the North American scene in Logan "Voltage" Long, who played under esports organizations like Chaos and Triumph in the past.