One year ago, I stepped in to continue the 124-year legacy of Meadow Gold Dairies Hawai‘i. After dairy farming on Hawai‘i Island for over 30 years, I couldn’t accept that this loved brand and all of the good it stood for would come to an end. Leading through the drama of last April’s public unfolding of bankruptcy and the challenges of starting over through a pandemic, it is clear to me that there is a greater plan for this resilient brand and the people who continue to lead it forward.