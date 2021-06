The Helinox Chair Zero is a lightweight portable backpacking chair that weighs 17 oz and packs up surprisingly small. Before I bought it, I never thought I’d use it on a backpacking trip because I didn’t want to carry the extra weight. But it’s nice to bring on trips that I know have awesome viewpoints (like the one above) and it’s really grown on me. While a chair is definitely not an essential piece of backpacking gear, it’s nice to be able to kick back on a summit, when you’re cooking dinner, or to relax in camp with friends when you want to enjoy yourself.