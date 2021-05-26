Vanessa Redgrave Won’t Appear in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’

A judge has ruled that a man who is suing Kevin Spacey for $40 million in federal court cannot proceed anonymously because he shared his sexual abuse allegations with other people over the years, the New York Daily News reports. The plaintiff, who is identified only as C.D. in court papers, says the disgraced House of Cards star preyed on him in the 1980s when he was just 14 years old. His accusations were aired by New York magazine, which corroborated them by speaking to others in whom he had confided. Now U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has decided that means the accuser must make his identity public. “The evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention, particularly given Spacey’s celebrity,” Kaplan wrote, according to the News.