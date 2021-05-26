newsbreak-logo
Vanessa Redgrave Won’t Appear in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Two days after reports surfaced that Kevin Spacey will star in Franco Nero’s upcoming film “The Man Who Drew God” with Vanessa Redgrave, reps for the actress say that she will not appear in the Italian drama. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting...

