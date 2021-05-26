Sahuarita Police arrest 3 people in connection to burglary

Sahuarita Police have arrested three people in connection to a burglary that took place on April 26 in the 17800 block of S. Avenida De Augusto.

According to a press release, the suspects arrested were Estevan Daniel Ramos-Corrales (33), Phillip David King (29), and Amber Borbon.

Romos-Corrales was charged with first-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a firearm, and theft.

King was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Borbon's charges were not made available.

SPD says there are no outstanding suspects in this case.