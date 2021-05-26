Rachel Bucchino

Joe Biden,

More than two dozen business groups from a variety of industries have joined together in efforts to reject President Joe Biden’s plans to boost taxes on corporations, arguing the measure would eradicate jobs and slow the country’s pace toward economic recovery.

An Alliance Is Forming to Reject Joe Biden’s Tax Hikes on Corporations

The coalition, dubbed America’s Job Creators for a Strong Recovery, was headed by the National Association of Wholesale Distributors.

“Tax increases on America’s job creators would stall the economic recovery rather than fuel it and counteract the economic benefits of smart infrastructure spending,” the coalition organizers told The Hill .

The groups involved include the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the International Franchise Association and the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America.

The alliance comes as Biden has called for a slew of tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations to help fund his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and jobs bill that’s sitting in a partisan deadlock, as both sides of the aisle fail to reach an agreement over what’s included in the bill and how it’ll be paid for.

The president, however, thinks the bill should be funded by a raised corporate tax rate to 28 percent, up from 21 percent, as well as by imposing a global minimum of 15 percent on companies’ profits overseas and by increasing the income tax rate to 39.6 percent.

The coalition has already begun paid messaging research nationally and in Arizona, sources told The Hill.

The group also plans to pivot their messaging away from taxing the rich and big corporations to help construct roads and bridges, since that method often rallies support from Democrats and party voters.

Instead, the group told The Hill that overall support for Biden’s infrastructure bill tends to diminish if voters think that the measure requires public spending, meaning higher prices for goods and services, as well as potential tax hikes.

“The record tax hikes that Democrats are seeking to ram through could not come at a worse time for America’s job creators who are just beginning to recover from a crippling pandemic,” Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler Distributors, told the publication.

A group of Senate Republicans plan to present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the White House on Thursday as negotiations between Democrats and the GOP have hit a brick wall.

Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over the partisan impasse, with progressive members calling for the budget reconciliation process to pass the massive infrastructure bill. That would mean Democrats could move forward on an infrastructure package with a simple majority, which wouldn’t require a single Republican vote due to the party’s majority in the Senate.

In the meantime, a bipartisan group of senators have announced efforts to pursue a smaller, more targeted infrastructure bill that offers fresh ways to pay for the package.

The Biden administration hopes to make progress on a bill by Memorial Day and has indicated that the president wants the legislation on his desk before Congress takes recess in August.

