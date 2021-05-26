newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

An Alliance Is Forming to Reject Joe Biden’s Tax Hikes on Corporations

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Joe Biden,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HT03_0aCJu57y00

More than two dozen business groups from a variety of industries have joined together in efforts to reject President Joe Biden’s plans to boost taxes on corporations, arguing the measure would eradicate jobs and slow the country’s pace toward economic recovery.

An Alliance Is Forming to Reject Joe Biden’s Tax Hikes on Corporations

More than two dozen business groups from a variety of industries have joined together in efforts to reject President Joe Biden’s plans to boost taxes on corporations, arguing the measure would eradicate jobs and slow the country’s pace toward economic recovery.

The coalition, dubbed America’s Job Creators for a Strong Recovery, was headed by the National Association of Wholesale Distributors.

“Tax increases on America’s job creators would stall the economic recovery rather than fuel it and counteract the economic benefits of smart infrastructure spending,” the coalition organizers told The Hill .

The groups involved include the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the International Franchise Association and the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America.

More from The National Interest Joe Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Is Nothing Short of a Disaster The IRS Might Soon Send You A Bigger Refund Than You Expected Taxes Were Due Monday – Here’s What That Means for Your Stimulus Payments

The alliance comes as Biden has called for a slew of tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations to help fund his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and jobs bill that’s sitting in a partisan deadlock, as both sides of the aisle fail to reach an agreement over what’s included in the bill and how it’ll be paid for.

The president, however, thinks the bill should be funded by a raised corporate tax rate to 28 percent, up from 21 percent, as well as by imposing a global minimum of 15 percent on companies’ profits overseas and by increasing the income tax rate to 39.6 percent.

The coalition has already begun paid messaging research nationally and in Arizona, sources told The Hill.

The group also plans to pivot their messaging away from taxing the rich and big corporations to help construct roads and bridges, since that method often rallies support from Democrats and party voters.

Instead, the group told The Hill that overall support for Biden’s infrastructure bill tends to diminish if voters think that the measure requires public spending, meaning higher prices for goods and services, as well as potential tax hikes.

“The record tax hikes that Democrats are seeking to ram through could not come at a worse time for America’s job creators who are just beginning to recover from a crippling pandemic,” Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler Distributors, told the publication.

A group of Senate Republicans plan to present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the White House on Thursday as negotiations between Democrats and the GOP have hit a brick wall.

Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over the partisan impasse, with progressive members calling for the budget reconciliation process to pass the massive infrastructure bill. That would mean Democrats could move forward on an infrastructure package with a simple majority, which wouldn’t require a single Republican vote due to the party’s majority in the Senate.

In the meantime, a bipartisan group of senators have announced efforts to pursue a smaller, more targeted infrastructure bill that offers fresh ways to pay for the package.

The Biden administration hopes to make progress on a bill by Memorial Day and has indicated that the president wants the legislation on his desk before Congress takes recess in August.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Democratic Lawmakers#Corporate Taxes#Democrats#Tax Increases#Republicans#The White House#Gop#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#The Hill#Potential Tax Hikes#Corporations#President Joe Biden#Tax Rate#Progressive Members#Senate Republicans Plan#Business Groups#Infrastructure Bill#Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden's budget plan swells U.S. debt before tax hikes kick in

U.S. President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget plan foresees a big near-term increase in U.S. debt to fund his plans to reduce inequality, combat climate change, rebuild U.S. infrastructure and invest in new technologies, but counts on higher tax revenues to reduce deficits in the longer term. The budget proposal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden proposes $6 trillion budget to Congress

President Joe Biden is laying out his budget priorities to Congress with a $6 trillion proposal that would vastly expand social programs to help the neediest Americans. Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why she believes the national debt is a more important focus.
EconomyDerrick

Biden's $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is proposing a $6 trillion budget for next year that’s piled high with new safety net programs for the poor and middle class, but his generosity depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation’s spiking debt from spiraling totally out of control.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Factbox: Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Plan Draws Partisan Scorn and Praise

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden released his 2022 budget on Friday, calling for $6 trillion in spending by stitching together his most ambitious spending proposals. Republicans criticized the increase in government spending, Democrats applauded the funding of social programs, and many third party groups applauded the president for finding ways to pay for his agenda but criticized his failure to cut the debt.
Income Taxfa-mag.com

Biden's Tax Hike Push Will Depend On This 'Insider's Insider'

President Joe Biden’s push for the first major federal tax increase since 1993 now rests on the shoulders of Richard Neal. It’s a career moment that comes full circle for Neal, who chairs the House committee responsible for writing the legislation. He joined the key tax-writing body during the battle for that last wave of increases.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden's Proposed Budget Would Increase Federal Spending to Equal 25% of U.S. Economy, Most Since WWII

President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget for next year on Friday, an amount that would see federal spending rise to its highest level since World War II. The New York Times first obtained documents about the budget request, reporting that Biden will call for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031 with deficits topping $1.3 billion throughout the decade.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
U.S. PoliticsDerrick

Biden budget to run $1.8T deficit to finance spending plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans. Biden had already announced his major budget initiatives, but...