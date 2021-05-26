newsbreak-logo
Aurora, CO

Aurora road rage shooting leaves man in critical condition, shuts down Parker Road, police say

By Ryan Osborne
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — Southbound Parker Road was shut down at Interstate 225 in Aurora after a reported road rage incident led to a shooting, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora police were investigating the shooting about 1:30 p.m. The roadway was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

Police said one man was shot and was in critical condition, and that the shooter had been taken into custody. The man who was shot is expected to survive, police said, and investigators are interviewing both him and the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the incident started on I-225 and the involved vehicles exited onto Parker, where the driver who was shot pulled over and called police. The shooter continued going but then stopped and called police, telling them about the shooting.

Police weren't sure how many shots were fired and more details about what unfolded weren't yet available.

I-225 remained open during the investigation, though exits from the highway to Parker Road were closed.

Denver7 News KMGH

