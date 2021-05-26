Piedmont cancels July Fourth parade due to pandemic concerns

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(PIEDMONT, Calif.) City officials in Piedmont announced the Fourth of July parade will be canceled for a second year due to concerns about COVID-19.

However, not all festivities are canceled for the summer celebration as a small group of vehicles including a truck carrying the venerable Barrelhouse Jazz Band, will drive around town bringing holiday cheer directly to residents.

The caravan will travel around town from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the 4th of July. Residents are encouraged to decorate their home to show off their Independence Day spirit.

Residents can enter their decorated yard or car into a local competition for best overall design, the most patriotic, most artistic and best teamwork. Judges will visit each home entered into the contest on July 3 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

Those interested in participating should email Carla Betts here and include name, address, phone number, email and a description of the decorations.

Piedmont will allow residents to have July Fourth parties this year but ask that residents follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. The city requires that residents who plan to hold block parties this year complete a form on the city’s website .

The deadline to submit a form to host a block party this Fourth of July is June 25 by 5 p.m.

For more information, please call 510-420-3040.