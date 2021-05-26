newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piedmont, CA

Piedmont cancels July Fourth parade due to pandemic concerns

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVPkV_0aCJtstB00
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(PIEDMONT, Calif.) City officials in Piedmont announced the Fourth of July parade will be canceled for a second year due to concerns about COVID-19.

However, not all festivities are canceled for the summer celebration as a small group of vehicles including a truck carrying the venerable Barrelhouse Jazz Band, will drive around town bringing holiday cheer directly to residents.

The caravan will travel around town from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the 4th of July. Residents are encouraged to decorate their home to show off their Independence Day spirit.

Residents can enter their decorated yard or car into a local competition for best overall design, the most patriotic, most artistic and best teamwork. Judges will visit each home entered into the contest on July 3 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

Those interested in participating should email Carla Betts here and include name, address, phone number, email and a description of the decorations.

Piedmont will allow residents to have July Fourth parties this year but ask that residents follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. The city requires that residents who plan to hold block parties this year complete a form on the city’s website.

The deadline to submit a form to host a block party this Fourth of July is June 25 by 5 p.m.

For more information, please call 510-420-3040.

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
379
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Piedmont, CA
Local
California Government
Piedmont, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Independence Day#Day Parade#Party City#Barrelhouse Jazz Band#July Parade#Holiday Cheer#City Officials#Drive#Calif#Home#Vehicles#Block Parties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Events on the Oakland calendar

1. When your Skin Calls you Home (Oakland); 2. Matt Jaffe / M Jones & Melee @ Al Fresco Dining Park, Alameda; 3. SELF-LOVE & HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS WORKSHOP: PROTECT & BOOST YOUR ENERGY; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Alameda Farmers Market;
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
newsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Search continues for Oakland man following capsizing on Delta

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The search for a man who disappeared after his canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River will resume Monday, East Bay Times reports. The capsizing happened near the Highway 12 bridge near Isleton on Sunday around noon when the Coast Guard received reports that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing boat caused them to overturn.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.