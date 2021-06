Justice Stephen Breyer, who turns 83 this year, is a Supreme Court stalwart who likely could continue to serve on the Supreme Court with distinction for many years. But if he doesn’t want to risk having his seat go to someone with an opposing judicial philosophy — which just happened to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and if he wants to give President Biden the best opportunity to choose a successor who shares his values, Breyer should step down as soon as possible.