The Oregon Health Authority has released updated guidance regarding masking and physical distancing for fully vaccinated Oregonians - which means two weeks have passed since you've gotten your complete dosage. Under the new guidelines, masks are not required indoors for anyone fully vaccinated in most public settings where vaccination status is checked. In public settings where vaccination status is not checked, masks will continue to be required. Additionally, the OHA has lifted outdoor masking requirements for everyone. Masking is still recommended in crowded areas and at large gatherings like sporting events.