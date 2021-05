One of the hallmark objects of the late spring/early summer Colorado sky is known to astronomers as Messier 13 or simply M 13. M 13 appears to the naked eye as only a smudge of light in the northwest corner of the “H” in the constellation of Hercules, and even then, only on dark and moonless nights. A binocular view of this region of the sky reveals a brighter ball of light, but it is only when viewed through a telescope that this object begins to show its true glory.