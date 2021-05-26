Zach Osborne Fly Racing Focus Docuseries Video
As we head into the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series this weekend, Fly Racing has released a video featuring Zach Osborne, the defending 450MX champion. He discusses the back injury he sustained last year and his recovery and goal to win an overall in 2020. That lead to winning the first two races and taking control of the championship early. The Rockstar Husqvarna rider kept up the momentum, taking two more overall wins on the way to winning the championship.www.cyclenews.com