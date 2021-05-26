newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced first-dose vaccine allocations for next week, excluding Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot formula for the third consecutive week. Just under 300,000 doses will be available to vaccine providers in the 66 counties managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and 42,300 doses are on offer for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

