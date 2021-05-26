newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Odd house built as a grain mill in 1857 for sale in Wisconsin. Take a look around

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

The real estate trend of converting structures that weren’t normally live-in homes into full functioning properties and listing them brings an entirely new level to flipping homes. This estate, once a grain mill in West Bend, Wisconsin, is the latest to hit the market for $349,900, according to the listing...

www.centredaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor Com#Mcclatchy News#Grain#Sale#Milwaukee River#Frontage#Flipping Homes#West Bend#Architectural Renderings#Home#Bedroom#Washington County#Live In Homes#Market#Fuel#Thibodaux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Quemado, NMPosted by
Quemado Post

Take a look at these homes for sale in Quemado

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICE REDUCED! Lovely setting on 10 acres just a few miles west of Quemado. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Nice size kitchen with island. Central air & heat, Pellet Stove. 24X30 two car garage with plenty of storage space. The house on the inside has been freshly painted and ready to be moved into. Property is all fenced and cross fenced. Small corral for your small critters. Chicken coop ready for your chickens. Elk and other wild game roam the area. Come to New Mexico and enjoy the cool summers and mild winters. Beautiful sunsets. local activities are hunting, fishing, hiking and skiing. Call today for a tour !<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karolyn M Chavez, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05NDkyMzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This remarkable custom built log home is on 20 acres, nestled in the tall ponderosa pines. Located 19 miles south of Quemado on Hwy. 32. Excellent mountain views! Near Quemado Lake. Surrounded by the Apache National Forest. 2441 SF. Kuhn's Brother's log home. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan. Beamed tongue & groove ceilings. Oak hardwood floors, tile & carpet. Granite countertops. Hickory Cabinets. Heat on demand hot water heater. Custom built fireplace. Large Basement two car garage with a workshop area. Metal roof. The deep well provides pure delicious water. Front & back decks to see the wildlife roam which includes Elk, Mule deer, bear & mountain lions. In hunting Unit 15. Enjoy our cool summers & mild winters. Come live your dream in the Historic Land of Enchantment!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karolyn M Chavez, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05NzkyMDclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perfect mountain home to get away from the big city. Just minutes away from Quemado Lake. Turn key and ready for your enjoyment. Three bedroom/two baths. New metal roof and laminate flooring. Call now for a tour before it's gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karolyn M Chavez, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODM2MDYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Great Mountain views of the Sawtooth mountains. Enjoy a beautiful New Mexico sunset over looking the Allegra Mountains. 1944 SF Palm Harbor Manufactured home on 14.61 acres. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an extra great room. Two car garage. Private well and septic. Cell phone coverage. Phone and internet. Just 15 minutes from Quemado. In the Indian Springs Subdivision. HOA dues apply. Come and get away from the big city and make this secluded home yours.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karolyn M Chavez, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODg2MjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
New Shoreham, RIPosted by
New Shoreham News Beat

Take a look at these homes for sale in New Shoreham

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A worthy investment in Block Island History. Located on the edge of New Harbor, this cottage was once a popular place for Islanders to go in the late 1900’s. Known as the A&A Tea Room, it was a popular destination recognized for its ice cream and daily specials. Today it is a three-bedroom family home, with an income producing one-bedroom apartment. It also has a renovated exterior/interior offering an open spacious floor plan. Unknown to most, this property has a secluded and enchanting back yard that boasts spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and pristine, pastoral conservation land. Additionally, this peaceful sunlit back yard offers an extra, fully functional studio space. It is one of those little spaces everyone wants to have! Use it to be inspired, use it as a play area, or use it to watch “the games”, it’s an extra space for any desire. Watch the Block Island world go by from this house just as they did back in a simpler time. With the potential to rent both the apartment and the three-bedroom lower level, this property allows you to afford to be on Block Island.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rosemary TOBIN, Lila Delman Real Estate at 401-466-8777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A short stroll from the ferry will bring you to SUNSET HILL, where you can enjoy the freedom to walk to shops, restaurants and beaches. The high walkability score is a great thing, but even more importantly, this charming location offers wonderful ocean and island views. Situated on a private laneway off High Street, you'll enjoy ever changing vistas from your spacious deck and be able to watch the ferry come and go. Year round enjoyment is possible in this snug home--watch the seasons change from your perch above town. Whether gathered on the deck to watch the sun rise and set, or snuggled by the fireplace, this cozy home has much to offer. Owner built in 1987 and well maintained, enjoy three bedrooms, hardwood flooring on the first level, two bathrooms and the possibilities of future expansion. The property has its own well and is connected to town sewer. Oil baseboard heat. Excellent rental history. Whether you are looking for a personal retreat, an investment property, a vacation property or a year round home, SUNSET HILL will not disappoint. Call for your appointment today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindy Pappas, Sullivan Sotheby's Intl.Realty at 401-466-5521</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sunset Coastal. Newly updated, custom Block Island Beach Home, renovated with a smart eye and an embracing coastal charm. Located, just off Lakeside Drive, between Fresh Pond and the famous Painted Rock, this substantial family home sits on one of the highest points of the Island. The location allows panoramic views of Black Rock, Fresh Pond and the Atlantic Ocean giving the genuine sense of a bird’s eye view of Block Island. Even more spectacular are the Island sunsets, you will not want to be anywhere else other than in this home for each and every evening. You can appreciate the colors that ignite these surroundings from everywhere; the spacious outside deck areas to the custom built Jacuzzi or from the expansive open family, dining and kitchen areas. Prepare decadent meals in the gourmet Viking appliance kitchen while you are embraced in the twilight of sunset’s majestic yellows, oranges and reds. Spread-out in this seaside home with fully air conditioned six bedrooms and three and one half baths, multiple sitting areas and an additional living space just off of the lower patio/Jacuzzi area. Ideal for entertaining day or night, this second living room is equipped with a Summit Ice Maker, and Summit drawer refrigerators and a wet-bar. This Block Island home has room for the entire family and guests experience it all together or take pleasure in the quiet areas that are just for you. Be the fortunate one and embrace the lifestyle in this Block Island Coastal Sunset home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rosemary TOBIN, Lila Delman Real Estate at 401-466-8777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> In the heart of Block Island, this captivating estate is nestled on almost 12 acres of rolling hills, pastures, stone walls and top-notch equestrian facilities. This property has been loved as an elegant equestrian facility, but we invite you to consider the possibilities… a gentlemen’s farm, private residence, family compound.... the potential is endless! The lush grounds and carefully maintained structures include 5 separate contiguous lots of record surrounded on 3 sides by 80 acres of conserved/undeveloped land. On the first lot is the main residence which is a natural light filled and spacious architect designed home including 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a detached 3 car garage with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above. The second lot is a large state of the art 5 stall barn with a huge storage/hay/studio loft, tack room, farrier station and attached double depth 3 bay garage. The remainder of the property has been attractively manicured with painstakingly rebuilt original stone walls and board fencing enclosing 4 separate grass paddocks, a 100’ by 200’ professional riding arena surrounded on 2 sides by Nathan Mott Park & Enchanted Forest areas of conserved land. This property qualifies for the designation of Open Space affording significant tax advantages should a new owner choose, or the lots can be developed separately. Take this opportunity for sustainable living and enjoy this exquisite, extraordinary Block Island property! *Currently in Open Space Tax Status<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rosemary TOBIN, Lila Delman Real Estate at 401-466-8777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Searchlight, NVPosted by
Searchlight News Beat

Take a look at these homes for sale in Searchlight

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 20.66 acres with amazing panoramic 360 views of Eldorado Mountains and McCullough Range!! Cottonwood Cove is only 40 minutes away! Great location for outdoor adventures - hiking, boating, kayaking, and 4-wheeling. Beautiful Joshua trees throughout this spectacular property in Searchlight !!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ellen Ross, Compass Realty & Management, L at 702-979-4232</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Three Bedroom Two Bath newer Doublewide on a desirable lot in Cal-Nev-Ari Ranchos. Built in 1993 with Rear Kitchen, Handicapped Ramp access to back door, Two Sheds, fenced dog run area and beautiful 180 degree views of the mountains and desert out the front of the home. No HOA fees!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Troup, River City Realty at 888-845-8717</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMExhcyUyMFZlZ2FzJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTJTI2JTIzMTc0JTNCJTJDJTIwSW5jLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdMVkFSTlYtMjI5MTgwOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Grangeville, IDPosted by
Grangeville Journal

Take a look at these homes for sale in Grangeville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 3 bedroom house has been well maintained for its age, a little paint will make it shine. Nice deck off the back door as well as a storage shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica Skinner, NextHome Advantage Realty at 208-535-3110</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTc4NDY5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> What a terrific opportunity to own a spacious and craftsmen built dwelling just minutes from timbered mountains and the beauty and good fishing of the South Fork of the Clearwater River! Solid construction. North central Idaho wild life, wild rivers, timbered vistas, verdant prairie, and quiet seclusion. Over 5100 square feet of finished space to develop into your personalized mountain home. Exterior is maintenance free vinyl siding and metal roof, all built in 2001 in village-styled church design.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marshall Hickman, United Country Steelhead Realty at 208-941-0798</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fresh 1.2 million appraisal. Hunter's paradise 133 acre W/ house & shop surrounded on 3 sides by 1,549,590 acre National Forest in Idaho.Shop & garage insulated, pond, creeks, springs, wildlife, fruit orchard, fenced for livestock, storage containers, solar panels & generator, storage shed.Great horse property has been used for cattle grazing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Knight, RE/MAX Rock-n-Roll Realty at 208-743-9772</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! SOUTHFORK OF THE CLEARWATER! 5 AC with waterfront & view! Excellent property for RV/Cabins or build your home with a view of the river. 6 ele. boxes, 3 septic, Artesian well with 201 Gal/Min. Room for livestock, garden, RV's, cabins, etc. 2 MH homes would be fixer-uppers & many outbuildings incl barn. Property in process of being cleaned but potential is endless of what you can do w/riverview/waterfront acreage! Walking distance to B Run Steelhead on the SF! SOLD AS-IS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bonnie Willis, Idaho Country Properties at 208-926-0075</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Lake Isabella, CAPosted by
Lake Isabella Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake Isabella

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home shows pride in ownership! A 3 bdrm, 2ba home has had caring owners who have replaced the hot water heater, cook stove and hood, replaced windows with dual pane, 2 swamp coolers,new garage door opener and have installed knotty pine walls within the living room, hickory wood flooring and carpeting within the past 5 years. And for the guy in the family a great separate workshop!Detached 2 car garage, 3 peach tree's, 1 Pluot, 1 nectarine, 1 apple and 1 almond! There is a large area for your garden too, and the property is completely fenced AND the water company is Valley Estates for very affordable water!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anna Sharon McAlister, Trails End Real Estate at 661-867-2889</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBTaWVycmElMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFBUkNBLTI2MDA1MjQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOUR VERY OWN !! The home was remodeled in 2012 with Acacia wood flooring. Kitchen had all new cabinetry, granite counter tops + stone back splash. Lots of storage, pantry & counter space + breakfast bar. Living room is spacious with New Pellet Stove & adjoining dining. French doors lead to a covered patio area with breath taking Lake & Mountain Views. The home is over 1900 sq. Ft. With 4 nice sized bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. The Fabulous Master Suite has fireplace, Dressing Room, Walk-In Closet & French Doors that lead to a Private Deck with that Awesome Lake View. All bathrooms were remodeled in 2012 also with new cabinetry, granite counter tops. New toilets & recently painted this last year. Brand New Dual pack along with all Duct work done in August 2019. New ceiling fans installed through out the home this last summer with New French doors in Living room. There's work bench & cabinets in the garage & a storage/workshop on the side walk way. The home sits on one parcel & includes all the surrounding parcels that equal 1.12 acres, 4 lots total. RV dump station on upper pad & room for all your toy's. With-In minutes to the Lake & Kern River for lots of Outdoor Fun !!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debra Chealander, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBTaWVycmElMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFBUkNBLTI2MDA1MTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> SPACIOUS 2 + 2 + ENCLOSED PATIO WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS TO ENJOY THE SUNLIGHT & THE SURROUNDING MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND YES BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS TOO. THE LIVING ROOM WITH A WOOD BURNING STOVE IS ADJACENT TO THE DINING ROOM AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS FROM BOTH ROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS A WINDOW ABOVE THE SINK FOR NATURAL LIGHTING, PLENTY OF CABINETS AND A BREAKFAST BAR OFF THE DINING ROOM. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST OFF THE KITCHEN. THERE IS A FULL BATHROOM LOCATED DOWN THE HALL FROM THE GUEST BEDROOM #2. BEDROOM #1 INCLUDES AN EN-SUITE WITH A LARGE TUB - SHOWER COMBO AND PERSONAL MIRRORED VANITY AREA. YOU CAN ENTERTAIN GUEST IN THE ENCLOSED PATIO OR ON THE SPACIOUS DECK WHILE ENJOYING THE AMAZING VIEWS OF LAKE ISABELLA & THE SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS. THE ENCLOSED PATIO WOULD MAKE A GREAT HOME OFFICE SPACE AND THE VIEWS ARE AMAZING. THIS .31 ACRE LOT ALLOWS PARKING FOR ALL YOUR TOYS INCLUDING AN RV & BOAT. THE 2 CAR GARAGE CAN BE USED FOR PARKING OR A SHOP OR EXTRA STORAGE & THERE IS A SMALL STORAGE SHED TOO. COME ENJOY DINING AT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, HIKING, BIKING, CAMPING, RAFTING, FISHING, BOATING, SWIMMING, SKIING, NATURAL HOT SPRINGS OR JUST RELAXING.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christine Hodge-Delgado, Miramar International - Kernville at 661-432-9576</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBTaWVycmElMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFBUkNBLTI2MDA0NzklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This charming home has 1860 sq. ft. and is located near the county buildings in Lake Isabella. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Living room has a beautiful view of the mountains and a wood burning stove, great sized kitchen with tons of storage, right off of the kitchen there is a huge sun room leading to the back yard. Full size bathroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms. Upstairs is a huge loft style master bedroom with it's own bath and balcony. Nice sized fenced back yard. There will be fresh paint on interior. walking distance to library and the lake, Shopping is just down Blvd. Take advantage of making this house your own. Call today to view.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rita D'Angelo, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBTaWVycmElMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFBUkNBLTI2MDA3MjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Breckenridge

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Thoughtfully renovated home with an artful balance of historic elegance and modern comfort. Features include original wood floors, doors, and detailed millwork throughout. The 1st floor boast of a kitchen with granite and marble tops, 5 burner gas stove, comm grade SS appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room, formal living room with marble faced fireplace, guest room with bath and a comfortable family room. The spacious master suite has a master bath and ample closet space. The 2nd level showcases 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with large closets and laundry room. Included with property is a guest house with 2 rooms, bath and finished attic. Custom fence, 2 new pergolas, gate with keypad, stg bld. All on 1.5 lots<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carolyn Moore, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nice reasonable home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Large living room, dining area and nice kitchen with plenty of preparation space and cabinets plus a pantry. Two large bedrooms and one medium sized bedroom. Bathroom is nice with tub shower with ceramic tile walls, vanity with sink and another vanity. Linen storage in hall. Extra large utility room can be used as small den or office as well. 3 car garage with workshop space and attached potting shed. RV shed, fenced back yard plus fenced garden area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie Fore, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Well maintained three bedroom two bath home! Bonus room that would make a great office, game room, etc. Updated and ready for you to move in. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinets. Large closet in hall for extra storage. Separate utility room. Beautiful covered deck in backyard that would be great for entertaining! Turquoise storage building. Attached carport. Home is occupied, please allow notice.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> INVESTMENT PROPERTY!! This cute little 1456 sq ft double wide is on a little over half an acre and would make a great rental if you're looking to invest! 3 beds 2 baths and lots of closet space in each room! The Master bath and closet are extra spacious. The open kitchen and dining area give a roomy feel and the wood burning fire place that creates a small separation between them makes is super cozy. The lot needs some cleaning but is a great size to do alot with it. This home sits outside of the city limits and has the country living environment, but close enough to have the convenience of living in town.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laci Hays, CAPSTONE REAL ESTATE at 254-485-9701</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Montevideo, MNPosted by
Montevideo Bulletin

Take a look at these homes for sale in Montevideo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This amazing property is located in quiet neighborhood with spacious lot and deck for great view of fenced in back yard and no back door neighbors! This welcoming home offers updated kitchen with dining room, large living room, 4 season room, 2 comfortable bedrooms and full bath, all on the main level. Basement has 3rd bedroom, update 3/4 bath, cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, large laundry area and plenty of storage. 3 season room is just up the steps for a great view of the backyard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jan Sanow, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a corner lot with a large backyard. Deck with ramp for easy access and some nice additions to the landscaping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact None, EXIT Realty - Great Plains at 507-847-2104</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRmFubmllJTIwTWFlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBTk5JRU1BRS1DMjAwMURWJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Enjoy this cute cozy home on over 1 acre of lots in the Lac qui Parle Village where you can see deer daily, grab an apple or 2 from your apple trees, and even store all the outdoor toys such as boats, fish house, campers and more. Extensive recent updates to this home consist of new windows, new trim, flooring, cabinets, deck, gutters. This home has a lot of character to offer, feels like you are in the country. Has single detached garage, storage shed and chicken coop. Appliances will stay (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer). Septic System needs to be upgraded.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joleen Marczak, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in ready! This home offers main floor living with a bedroom, full bathroom and laundry all on the main floor. Newer siding, steel roof and windows. Basement has a family room, bedroom and a bathroom that has the plumbing rough-in and ready to become a second full bathroom. All appliances included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cynthia Walter, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Take a look at these homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to a spectacular move-in-ready home located in one of Brunswick Forest's premier neighborhoods, Cape Fear National. This 3,000 plus square foot 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom custom-built home boasts magnificent views of a large pond and an award-winning golf course right from the backyard. This home has been very well maintained by its original owners and features an open floor plan with countless upgrades, some of which include: coffered ceilings, decorative wainscoting, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom built-in shelving, ceiling fans, natural gas fireplace, and a large screened-in loggia (sunroom) to enjoy your favorite morning or evening beverage. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped extended outdoor patio with brick fireplace and natural gas grill. The spacious kitchen allows for easy entertaining and features premium stainless appliances, natural gas cook top, center island with raised bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent breakfast nook. The butler pantry leads to a beautifully decorated formal dining room. The main floor also includes a master suite with walk-in closets and large spacious bathroom with granite vanity tops, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. You will also find 2 additional guest bedrooms - one which may be used as an office or study. On the rest of the main level you will find a 2-car garage, 2nd bathroom, laundry room, and temperature-controlled storage areas. The upper level is a spacious bonus room/ bedroom with full bathroom and separate climate control. This magnificent home with all it has to offer, is ready for you to begin enjoying the Brunswick Forest lifestyle in the beautiful Cape Fear region of North Carolina.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff A Scheiner, BLUE CHIP REAL ESTATE at 845-401-0800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great home on extra large lot in Sunset Park. Home needs a little TLC. Sold ''as is''.Motivated seller.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammy J Hanson, Network Real Estate at 910-772-1622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home features an open great room, powder room, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry on the first level. The second floor master suite has an adjoining full bath and walk-in closet. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. *Proposed Construction. Estimated completion August 2021.*Exterior features may differ from rendering.*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Jennie Stevens, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTkNSTUxTLyUyMENhcGUlMjBGZWFyJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1JBUk5DLTEwMDI1NzU1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Located in the highly sought after Northchase Community, this home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout, new carpets and new heat pump in 2019, updated lighting and ceiling fans and laminate floors throughout the living areas. This lovely home on a private cul-de-sac, offers 4 bedrooms with the spacious master suite located on the first floor. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by an open and spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and tons of natural. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy time with friends and family in the fully fenced yard with shady, mature trees and landscaping. The Northchase community features a pool, tennis courts, playground all with easy access to Wilmington, the beaches and I-40.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Thirty 4 North, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Philadelphia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 621 S. 8th Street in Bella Vista. This 3-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome offers amazing space and amenities that make it a rare and unique home. The 18-foot wide front entrance features an ornate metal gate with keyed entry, well-lit for added security. Enter the tiled foyer to the beautiful family room with large Anderson windows, 10 ft. ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. A gas fireplace with floor to ceiling marble surround and custom cabinetry on either side of the fireplace provide a perfect area for entertaining. There is even a built-in refrigerator for added convenience. Step up to the open dining room area with more built-in cabinetry to display your glassware. The open floor plan continues through to the eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling custom cabinets and pantry. Lots of light shines through the Anderson casement windows above the double sink. GE Profile stainless steel appliances include a large double wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas on glass cook top. The kitchen door leads to a large (25 ft x 18 ft) yard with patio, garden, stone veneer walls and private keyed rear alley access. A large powder room with pedestal sink completes the first floor layout. The second floor features hardwood floors in the hallway and master bedroom suite and a laundry closet with full size washer & dryer. Enter the spacious master bedroom suite through its elegant double doors. There is a convenient built-in desk and two huge closets. The ensuite bath has its own linen closet, double sink vanity, full soaking tub, separate shower, bidet and water closet. Bedroom #2 is a good size with double closet doors and is conveniently located near the hall bath with shower. The beautiful hardwood flooring found on the first two floors continues in the third floor where you will find the perfect entertainment area with vaulted 12 ft. ceiling, complete with pool table, family room area, guest bedroom and full bath with shower. In addition to all the space and storage offered on all three floors of this home, the large basement provides even more storage and access to the outside through its bulk-head doors. Comprehensive 2-year home warranty included. New roof, solar attic fan, hot water heater, newer brick front (2014), gas heat with two-zoned AC provide low-maintenance, move-in ready value. Conveniently located down the street from Cianfrani park and within walking distance of Center City, the Italian Market, popular restaurants and retail. Schedule your tour today to see what<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marge Boccuti, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Get Ready to Grab Yourself this Affordable 3 Bedroom Townhouse as your Latest Investment. This property features 936 Interior Square feet of Living Space with Property taxes that were only $379 for all of 2020. This one is rented until 7/31/2021 but can be available for an owner occupant like you at the end of July. Maken Studios, J St. LOFTS and J-Centrel are all projects of this owner and in this same neighborhood. Ride the coattails on well over 100 Million Dollars worth of investments in one square mile. This is Just One of Many Portfolio Ready Investments Available For the Wise Investor Looking for options to diversify. First Timer Notice: The Owners like to make Homeowners out of Renters and we want to talk to you about how we can help you get your first home! Very Conveniently located near Center City and you can easily be on your way up or down the East Coast to Washington or New York in no time at all. I-95, Route 1 , 676, The Turnpike and Local Bridges to Jersey are very convenient for road trips as well. Opportunity is Knocking, Call Today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Lecco, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome home to 1539 Pine Street a beautiful grand Rittenhouse Square 4 story brownstone, where history and modern amenities are working in unison. This home is not easily obtained with its high ceilings, wide and long rooms with large beautiful windows, and gorgeous banisters and exposed brick that flow up and down the stairs. A rare find is what this home is surrounded by single family homes on both sides and a private walk up! This beautiful home has been completely renovated by the current owners. Updates include new mechanical systems (HVAC, electric, plumbing), refinished hardwood floors throughout, detailed millwork, sheetrock walls and ceilings, lighting, paint, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with Carrarra marble floors and surround. The property features a gated driveway with garage door, rear trex deck, central air, 6 fireplaces , and a large roof deck with stunning skyline views of the city. Another feature is a partially finished basement. The first floor boast a living room, dining room, powder room, kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and breakfast bar, large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and 2 fireplaces. 2nd floor offers 2 great rooms that are 13 feet high, each with a fireplace and large opulent windows which are stunning for entertaining along with a full bath. 3rd floor boast a large main bedroom with fireplace, spacious closets and stunning full bath, 2nd bedroom features a large room with fireplace a full bath, spacious closets and storage. 4th floor features: bedrooms 3 and 4 each with a full bath, loft and stairs to the roof deck, 5th bedroom with fireplace and full bath, laundry room. All bedrooms on this floor have ample closet and storage space. The basement is partially finished and contains a rec. room, bedroom, bath, and home systems with access from the front entrance and rear entrance au pair or rental possibility. This home has so much to offer beyond its location, and skyline views! just steps to shopping and eating at the best restaurants Philadelphia has to offer, surrounded by history and local venues, yet still have the convenience , privacy and ambiance of your own home. Walking distance to all major hospitals and center city, close to colleges and major highways.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angie Mancuso, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Section 8 Accepted.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Constance Johnson, NextHome Virtue Realty at 610-624-3599</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTc1NjYwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Student-built house to be sold this summer

CADILLAC — Cristina Lampkin admires the workmanship in her house on 45 1/2 Road. She's not the only one; a contractor who was once indoors told her the same thing. "He didn't know that we were new here or anything and he said, 'I love this house, this workmanship,''' Lampkin told the Cadillac News.
Gibsonia, PApittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Custom Built Colonial in Pine Township

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This two-story colonial features a brick and stone exterior, governors drive, and an amazing motor court with a tongue and groove ceiling and a second-floor balcony. There is a grand two-story entry that includes dual curved staircases, a two-story great room with a stone fireplace flanked by windows with gorgeous views. The custom-designed kitchen includes a huge walk-in pantry, AGA Oven, two dishwashers and a tiered island. There is a second master bedroom on the first floor with a fireplace and a full bath. The master bedroom on the second floor features a sitting area, tray ceiling and a beautiful master bath. The finished lower level includes a custom two-tier rounded bar, an open theater room, a fireplace, a climate-controlled wine room, a bedroom, a full bath with a steam shower, an oversized garage and a weight room, all with heated flooring. Outside is a saltwater pool with a waterfall, a hot tub, a two-story pool house with a custom bar area, a fireplace and two bathrooms.
Delta, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Look Inside: Old Grain Silo Converted Into Airbnb in Delta

Take a look inside of this old grain silo that's been converted into an Airbnb in Delta. This extremely unique Colorado Airbnb will have you feeling like Flo Rida or Dead Or Alive, because there are no corners, just round all around. The Round House in Delta is less than an hour away from Grand Junction.
Hudson, WIRiver Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Take a look at this truly one-of-a-kind house in Hudson

The most striking aspect of this home, inside and out, is the geodesic dome that covers about half of the house. Inside the angles and shapes of walls and windows change due to the dome. Some rooms have straight lines and rectangular windows while others include curved walls and one room has a collection of triangular windows.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.