129 Southern Idaho Water Users Warned of Curtailment

By Benito Baeza
 8 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Ground water pumpers in the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho have been given notice of possible water curtailment this June if they are not part of a water mitigation plan. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) announced Wednesday that letters had been sent to 129 ground...

Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

