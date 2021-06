Today’s question: Who was the breakout star of the Month of May at Indianapolis, factoring in the GMR Grand Prix and the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge?. Curt Cavin: It’s difficult to choose between Alex Palou, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay, but I’ll go with VeeKay for the way he endeared himself to the fan base. It’s a safe bet that Herta and VeeKay are future Indy 500 pole winners, and Palou had a spectacular month, finishing third in the GMR Grand Prix and second in the “500” to take the series points lead. It’s also fair to assume that if Palou finds himself in another late-race Indy shootout, he will greatly benefit from having this experience with Helio Castroneves.