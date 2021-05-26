Wichita operations helping power reportedly record profits at Cargill
Bloomberg reports that Cargill topped its annual record for net income through the first nine months of its current fiscal year.www.bizjournals.com
Bloomberg reports that Cargill topped its annual record for net income through the first nine months of its current fiscal year.www.bizjournals.com
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita