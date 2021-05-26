Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises Tweet Viciously Attacking Republican Leader McCarthy
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t happy that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called out her ridiculous statements about wearing a mask, so she actually retweeted, with praise, a tweet calling McCarthy a “moron” and a “feckless c*nt.” She deleted the tweet not long after, but screenshots live forever. She has too few friends to be making this many people angry, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.trofire.com