Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises Tweet Viciously Attacking Republican Leader McCarthy

By Farron Cousins
trofire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t happy that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called out her ridiculous statements about wearing a mask, so she actually retweeted, with praise, a tweet calling McCarthy a “moron” and a “feckless c*nt.” She deleted the tweet not long after, but screenshots live forever. She has too few friends to be making this many people angry, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

