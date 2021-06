The following are some recaps of sporting events from Maple Grove and Osseo that happened during the past week. After beating River Falls (WI) 10-9 in eight innings on May 3, Osseo baseball traveled to conference rival Spring Lake Park the next day and fell narrowly to the Panthers 13-12. Three days later, the Orioles hosted the Andover Huskies and fell to their conference foe 8-2.