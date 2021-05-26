newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Distraction Thieves Target Wallets, Phones and More In New York

By Mike Karolyi
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warmer weather is here and the pandemic restrictions are lifting which means the return of crowds everywhere finally! But beware! According to Patch.com, pickpocket incidents are on the rise. As you are walking down Broadway in Saratoga, in the audience of a concert at SPAC, or attending this summer’s New York State Fair you are fair game for the skilled thieves who makeup the international pickpocket rings invading cities and towns throughout the U.S.

wblk.com
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallets#Thieves#Apple Wallet#Stolen#Headphones#Bank Cards#Patch Com#Columbia#Cnet Com#Popsocket#Phone Loops#Apple Watch#Smartwatch#Little Island#Spac#New York State Fair#Phones#Wallet Theft#Distraction Theft#Social Security Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Amazon
Related
Fraud CrimesPosted by
NBC Chicago

‘Sleeping Giant:' Thieves Target Retirement Accounts

Call it a different kind of bank robbery: thieves are now reaching into retirement accounts, which frequently have far fewer protections than traditional banks. As one suburban Chicago couple recently was stunned to learn, the burden of spotting this kind of fraud has recently been placed squarely on the shoulders of customers, many of whom deposited the money with an “invest it and forget it” mentality. That long-held practice can now be a very risky one.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Smartwatches are a bigger distraction to drivers than mobile phones

An estimated 73.4 million people will be using wearable technologies in the United States by 2022. Wearables are smart electronics that can be worn on different parts of the body. The most popular smart device is the smartwatch. An important characteristic of wearable technology is that they are easy to...
Cell PhonesGalion Inquirer

Northmor unveils new phone app

Northmor Local School District is launching a new suite of online tools that help students, parents, and community members know what is happening on campus, right from their phones. “We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate. That’s why we’ve created an app that is...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New York Times: COVID-19 scams target the sick and their loved ones in India

The New York Times reports people in India are paying top dollar for oxygen and medicine for their loved ones with COVID-19 as the country's outbreak rages on. New York Times New Delhi Bureau Reporter Hari Kumar spoke with Anne-Marie Green about how scammers are selling fake oxygen canisters and counterfeit doses of the drug Remdesivir and the people who are using the internet to stop them.
Public Safetybarrie360.com

Gravenhurst businesses targeted by thieves

A rash of thefts from businesses in Gravenhurst. Bracebridge OPP said there were multiple thefts in the industrial area of George Beard Lane on Friday. They said two suspects entered a locked and gated compound at Stevenson Plumbing and entered several vehicles. The thieves made off with a variety of tools.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

PopSockets ships iPhone 12 MagSafe lineup including phone grips, wallets

After a January reveal, Popsockets has started to ship a new lineup of MagSafe-compatible grips and wallets, plus PopGrip slides. Popsockets, the popular pop-up phone grip, is now shipping multiple MagSafe-compatible accessories that can easily attach to the iPhone 12. First to the lineup is the PopGrip for MagSafe, which...
Cell Phonesvivaglammagazine.com

How To Switch To A New Phone Painlessly

Do you have a new phone? Are you excited about the upgraded specs, new features, and a cooler design? We know the feeling, getting a new phone can make you feel like a kid on Christmas morning. However, when you’re switching over to a new phone, especially a different type...
NFLfinextra.com

Viva Wallet launches Tap on Phone feature for Android POS app

Viva Wallet, a pan-European neobank providing localised payment services to businesses has launched a Tap on Phone solution for both contactless and pin payments, with the capability of turning any NFC enabled Android device into a card terminal. With no installation, no contract, no monthly charges, and no purchase of...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Memorial Day Sale on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Summer is almost here and the Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Ridge Adds Topography to New Aluminum Wallet

Ridge Wallet makes a minimalist wallet that’s more about its function than its form. In 2013, the company held a successful Kickstarter campaign that got the independent brand up and running. Now, after over half a million wallets selling to men all over the world, Ridge is back with a new design, and this time they’re adding looks to the equation with the Ridge Wallet Topographic Aluminum.
Yukon, OKKFOR

Yukon police searching for thieves who targeted local dispensary

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Yukon are asking for the public’s help finding a group of thieves who broke into a local dispensary. Officials with the Yukon Police Department released photos taken during a dispensary burglary. If you have any information on the crime, call Yukon police at (405)...
Internettheislandnow.com

Best Free Reverse Phone Number Lookup Sites With Name For 2021

Unfortunately, there has been a rise in the number of spam calls we get nowadays. Of course, not having anything to do with the companies that call to offer you services, your caller ID shows it as an unknown phone number. Luckily, some people saw this as a gap in...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Thieves cut, beat and rob 64-year-old man in New York City subway station

NEW YORK — A 64-year-old man was slashed in the head with a razor, beaten and robbed Sunday morning inside a New York City subway station, police said. Two men, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, followed the man down the station at Lexington Avenue and East 59th Street around 5 a.m. then stopped him at the turnstile and demanded money, WABC reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man Goes Missing After Going to Hospital in Hudson Valley

Help is needed finding a man who went missing after he was admitted to a local hospital with what's described as mental health issues. Andy Neiman was admitted to the ER at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 a.m on Friday due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis, according to his sister. Neiman who's from St. Louis, according to his Facebook, was visiting family in Ulster County.