Distraction Thieves Target Wallets, Phones and More In New York
Warmer weather is here and the pandemic restrictions are lifting which means the return of crowds everywhere finally! But beware! According to Patch.com, pickpocket incidents are on the rise. As you are walking down Broadway in Saratoga, in the audience of a concert at SPAC, or attending this summer’s New York State Fair you are fair game for the skilled thieves who makeup the international pickpocket rings invading cities and towns throughout the U.S.wblk.com