Toxic TCE Cleaning Chemicals Found In Drinking Water & Surgical Mesh Company’s Phony Claims Exposed
Via America’s Lawyer: As if our country’s waterways weren’t already contaminated enough by PFAS, another toxin called Trichloroethylene (TCE) has seeped into sources of drinking water nationwide. Attorney Madeline Pendley joins Mike Papantonio to explain how factories are endangering the lives of their workers and surrounding areas with these cancer-causing chemicals. Plus, Attorney Robert Price joins Mike Papantonio to explain how doctors are being swindled by producers of surgical supplies, specifically defective hernia mesh.trofire.com