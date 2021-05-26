Cancel
Toxic TCE Cleaning Chemicals Found In Drinking Water & Surgical Mesh Company’s Phony Claims Exposed

By Mike Papantonio
trofire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVia America’s Lawyer: As if our country’s waterways weren’t already contaminated enough by PFAS, another toxin called Trichloroethylene (TCE) has seeped into sources of drinking water nationwide. Attorney Madeline Pendley joins Mike Papantonio to explain how factories are endangering the lives of their workers and surrounding areas with these cancer-causing chemicals. Plus, Attorney Robert Price joins Mike Papantonio to explain how doctors are being swindled by producers of surgical supplies, specifically defective hernia mesh.

trofire.com
Danvers, MAGloucester Daily Times

Panel targets 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

BOSTON — A new state panel is looking at ways to detect and remove so-called "forever chemicals" from drinking water. On Tuesday, members of the PFAS Interagency Task Force met virtually for the first time to look at contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in water systems and come up with a plan to help cities and towns test for and treat the problem.
Agricultureecowatch.com

Forever Chemicals Found in Home Fertilizers

From the looks of it, "forever chemicals" could also be called "everywhere chemicals." Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have shown up in everything from drinking water to mothers' milk. And, most recently, in the fertilizers home gardeners use to grow food. A report published last week by the Ecology...
Energy Industrycapeandislands.org

PFAS Chemicals Found in Water on Pilgrim Nuclear Property

Water sampling at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has detected PFAS chemicals at levels that exceed the state drinking-water standard. Matt Daly, of environmental consulting company ERM, reported the results Monday to the state advisory panel monitoring the decommissioning of Pilgrim, which closed in 2019. Daly said two monitoring wells...
Virginia Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

VA to expand benefits for vets exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Thursday that it will start the process to expand critical health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of burn pits and other air-quality issues in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere since the Persian Gulf War, but some veterans advocates say its not enough.
New Castle County, DEmidfloridanewspapers.com

Bill on thresholds for chemicals in drinking water advances

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate approved legislation Thursday directing Delaware health and environmental officials to establish maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for certain manmade chemical compounds that have been associated with cancer and other health problems. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and now goes back to...
Congress & Courtsnbcpalmsprings.com

Congressman Ruiz Introduces Clean Drinking Water Legislation

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, introduced legislation Wednesday that would alter the way the federal government enforces clean drinking water requirements in the wake of a lengthy battle with the owner of a mobile home park near Thermal where federal authorities have detected dangerous levels of arsenic in the water system.
Burlington, MAWicked Local

Water tests show presence of "forever chemical" in town's supply

The Burlington Department of Public Works announced this week, as the result of a new state drinking water standard, testing for a family of chemical compounds known as PFAS has found the presence of PFAS in a concentration above the new standard. The town is taking immediate action to address...
Merrimack, NHDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: Keeping an eye on drinking water

The good news in the cities and larger towns on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley that have public water supplies is that when you turn on the tap, you can count on filtered, treated water pouring out. Municipal water departments conduct regular tests and, in most cases,...
Pennsylvania StateBay Journal

‘Forever chemicals’ found in mosquito spray

With mosquito season here again, there’s reason to wonder if the annual spraying of Chesapeake Bay watershed communities to control the pesky insects could also have put humans at risk by exposing them to “forever chemicals.”. A pair of environmental groups reported recently that high levels of per– and polyfluoroalkyl...
Skin CarePosted by
LiveScience

Cancer-causing chemical found in 78 sunscreen products

An independent testing lab has detected the chemical benzene, a known human carcinogen, in 78 sunscreen products and is now calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recall the products. The lab, Valisure, checks medications and health care products for quality. Recently, the company tested nearly 300...
Businessmedtechdive.com

FDA warns device makers of falsified records at Italian ethylene oxide sterilization facilities

FDA has alerted medical device manufacturers to sterility issues and record falsification at two Steril Milano ethylene oxide sterilization facilities dating back to 2016. Steril Milano closed its facilities in Monza and Reggiolo and began actions to improve quality control at a third Italian site in March. The notified body suspended ISO certification at all three facilities around the same time.
Health13newsnow.com

FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators warned surgeons Thursday to stop implanting a heart pump made by Medtronic due to power failures recently tied to cases of stroke and more than a dozen deaths. Medtronic said earlier in the day it would stop selling its Heartware assist device, which is intended...
Economyepa.gov

EPA Proposes Registration of Products Containing Purpureocillium lilacinum strain PL11, a New Microbial Active Ingredient

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to register several biopesticide products containing Purpureocillium lilacinum strain PL11, a new microbial active ingredient that controls plant-parasitic nematodes. These biopesticide products will be used on food crops (i.e., fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices) and non-food crops (i.e., cotton, tobacco and turf)...