Ron DeSantis’s Idiotic Attack On Social Media Will Be Laughed Out Of Court

At an event in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1028 creating the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”. The governor’s office insisted DeSantis supported the bill for “preserving fair opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and abilities in athletic competition” as it “specifies that an athletic team or sport that is designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex, based on the student’s biological sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate at the time of birth” and “applies the requirements to interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public secondary school, high school, public college, or university institution.”