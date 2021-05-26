Cancel
Ron DeSantis’s Idiotic Attack On Social Media Will Be Laughed Out Of Court

By Farron Cousins
trofire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would fine social media companies thousands of dollars a day if they ban politicians from their platform. But legal experts have already weighed in and said that this is one of the most unconstitutional pieces of legislation that they have ever seen. The bill flagrantly violates the First Amendment and really is only meant to send a message to DeSantis’s rabid base, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

