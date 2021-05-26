newsbreak-logo
Maroon 5’s New Album Will Feature Juice WRLD

energy941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle will be making posthumous appearances on the new Maroon 5 album. Jordi, the title of the new album, will also feature appearances from Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., and Jason Derulo. A Previously released track from Megan Thee Stallion will also be included on the album. Jordi...

