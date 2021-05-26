newsbreak-logo
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock's outdoor pools are ready for summer

Round Rock, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRyQD_0aCJsq1600

Rock'N River, Micki Krebsbach, Lake Creek Pools opening dates announced

The City of Round Rock’s outdoor municipal pools are set to open for the summer season.

, with operating hours from noon to 6 p.m. during Memorial Day Weekend (Friday through Monday) and from noon to 7 p.m. daily (closed on Wednesdays) during regular season, which runs from June 1 through Aug. 17. Rental reservations for Rock’N River can be made for cabanas, pergolas, bungalows, umbrellas, and birthday parties by visiting roundrocktexas.gov/river. Rock’N River Water Park is located at 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Micki Krebsbach will open Friday, May 28, with operating hours from noon to 6 p.m. during Memorial Day Weekend (Friday through Monday) and from 1-7 p.m. daily (closed on Tuesdays) during regular season, which runs from June 1 through Aug. 16. Micki Krebsbach Pool is located at 301 Deepwood Drive.

Lake Creek Pool will open Tuesday, June 8, with operating hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 13. Lap swim only will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 5, and adult lap swim will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through July 31. Lake Creek Pool is located at 800 Deerfoot Drive.

Outdoor pool facilities have limited capacities to allow for physical distancing in the water and on the deck. All guests should be aware of their space and their proximity to others during their visit.

For more information and updates, visit roundrocktexas.gov/pools.

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

