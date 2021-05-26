newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New EMA Radar™ Report on the Unified Analytics Warehouse Examines 12 Vendor Solutions and Provides Guidance to Analytics Buyers

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest EMA Radar Report, titled “Unified Analytics Warehouse – A Guide for Investing in Unified Analytics.” Created to assist analytics buyers in selecting the right solutions for their specific needs, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA research director, John Santaferraro.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouse#Ema#Data Analytics#Analytics Solutions#Business Analytics#Vendor Solutions#Uaw#Prweb#Unification#The Ema Radar Report#Radar Chart#Ema Founded#Sap#Teradata#Incorta#Analytics Buyers#Ema Analysts Leverage#Ema Research Director#Enterprise Capabilities#Complex Data Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Technologynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Mobile Identity Management Market Report 2020 With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors | Ca Technologies,Centrify,Gemalto,Oracle And More

The global Mobile Identity Management Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Mobile Identity Management Market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Mobile Identity Management Market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Mobile Identity Management Market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Mobile Identity Management Market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.
Technologythegaltimes.com

Atento Virtual Hub: remote control center for CX agents | News | Communications

Atento Virtual Hub: remote control center for CX agents. Atento has presented Virtual Hub, your first command center to optimize operations in remote work models. This space will integrate state-of-the-art technology that will allow in a first stage manage customer service operations working from home and that serve companies in various sectors.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2027

Post thorough primary & secondary research on Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies industry segments, competitive landscape, historical data, and Covid-19 impact, industry experts provide accurate forecasts for 20XX-20XX. The current report on the Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies market is an exhaustive examination of this business space and is inclusive...
Computerscioapplications.com

Datadog Announces Support for Application Monitoring with AWS App Runner

AWS App Runner is a purpose-built container application service that allows customers to create and run containerized web applications and APIs with no previous container or infrastructure experience. FREMONT, CA: Datadog, a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has declared support for application monitoring with AWS App Runner, joining...
EconomyItproportal

Quality data is the bedrock to true business intelligence

As with everything nowadays, the Business Intelligence (BI) industry is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace - by 2022, Reuters expects the global revenue of BI to be worth $29.48 billion. The rising volume of data available to businesses means that they are constantly evaluating their collection and understanding process of data to serve customers or target markets better. Business Intelligence is constantly allowing companies to evolve, pivot, and formulate new ways to service their customers better, and perform in a more streamlined and simple capacity.
Internetworldfinancialreview.com

Easy Tips For Anyone Looking For Website Hosting & Cloud Services

All business today is becoming digital. Even the smallest of teams require online assistance, web services, or digital working systems. It simply becomes unviable to try and run a business without using web or cloud services. With that in mind, you may be wondering what’s out there and what services...
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Softwareaithority.com

Announcing the New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic and Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced the release of Yor, an open-source tool that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML. Yor automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, helps security teams trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and enables highly effective GitOps across all major cloud providers.
Economyiaasiaonline.com

Boosting CPG Competitiveness With Universal Automation

Fast implementations and agile operations differentiate next-generation food, beverage, and life sciences firms. As the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry accelerates in the digital era, rapidly changing and less predictable consumer behaviour is redefining how competitive advantage is established and maintained. Food and beverage and life sciences firms are finding new ways to:
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Predictive Analytics Software Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2026|Covid-19 Recovery

Key growth factors studied in Predictive Analytics Software market report: pricing structure, profit margins, supply-demand scenario, production, and industry value chain, and Covid-19 impact. Executive summary:. The research report on Predictive Analytics Software market comprises a granular analysis of the past and current business scenario to determine the performance of...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Analytics of Things Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

Latest update on Analytics of Things Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Analytics of Things market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Analytics of Things industry. With the classified Analytics of Things market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
EconomyCIO

What is master data management? Ensuring a single source of truth

Master data management (MDM) is a set of disciplines, processes, and technologies used to manage an organization’s master data. Master data is data about business entities or objects (customers, suppliers, employees, products, cost centers, etc.) around which business is conducted. It is used to provide context to transactional data and is typically scattered around the business in various spreadsheets, applications, and even physical media.
Computersgartner.com

SaaS Management Platforms: Promise, Perception and Practicality

At Gartner, I have been involved in defining and covering quite a few management platforms. Among these ‘management’ platforms, I see SaaS Management Platforms as the most misunderstood and having the greatest challenges in the years ahead. This essay is not about SMP functionality but more about the meta-challenges facing management of SaaS applications.
Businessaithority.com

OrangeShine Hires Amelia To Automate IT Operation Services

OrangeShine, the leading B2B online fashion marketplace, announced that they have hired Amelia to deliver services in a more integrated and automated manner. Amelia is the world’s largest privately-held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. Amelia’s solution unifies existing IT operations into a single autonomic backbone, which can drastically reduce inefficiencies and overhead costs.
Computerstechwriter.org

What is Cloud security?The Most Important Aspects of Cloud-Based Application Security Testing

Businesses are putting their applications in the Cloud environment with a persistent focus on scalability, a linked ecosystem, and smooth operation. Cloud-based application security testing is, of course, becoming increasingly important. Cloud security refers to the safeguarding of cloud computing data, applications, and infrastructures. The significant features of Cloud application...
Tesladatasciencecentral.com

Dean of Big Data: 2021-2022 Data & Analytics Trends

I’m starting to see the big consultancies and advisory services coming out with their lists of “what’s hot” from a data and analytics perspective. While I may not have the wide purview of these organizations, I certainly do work with some interesting organizations who are at various points in their data and analytics journey.
Softwaretopwirenews.com

RPA Working Style By Amitech Solutions

Robotic process automation (RPA) is an application of computer-based logic, structured inputs, and business logic aimed at fully automating business procedures. Using RPA services, a business can fully configure hardware, or a machine, to analyze and process data for processing a certain transaction, performing actions, processing requests, communicating with external applications, and storing information. It is used in all sorts of business domains, such as customer care, customer service, order processing, real estate properties, supply chain management, manufacturing, aerospace and distribution, and much more. The key benefits of RPA are its flexibility, robustness, and ability to scale up easily.
Softwareloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Vulnerability Management Software Market Analysis By Growth and Forecast 2021-2027: Rapid7, Tenable Network Security, AlienVault, CHECKMARX, Kenna Security, etc.

Predicting Growth Scope: Global Vulnerability Management Software Market. The new writing on the Global Vulnerability Management Software Market is intended to offer significant bits of knowledge about the market space which incorporates, significant industry share over the conjecture time span, just as it offers gauge of the development pace of the business circle over the investigation time span. Further it recommends alternate courses of action to the business players to emerge from the awful emergency and construct the benefit gains over the investigation time period.
Softwareaithority.com

Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services Announced, Delivers Advanced Resource Optimization Capabilities

Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, announced the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services. Created specifically for professional services organizations and marketing agencies, the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services addresses long-standing functionality gaps in non purpose-built work management applications and legacy professional services automation (PSA) software.
Businessaithority.com

M-Files Intelligent Information Management Solutions

M-Files, the intelligent information management company, announced a new partner program on the heels of record-breaking global channel sales growth. The company unveiled new onboarding and training programs, coupled with four new certifications for channel partners that verify competencies and reinforce successful delivery of M-Files information management solutions for customers.