Evan Fournier baptized into Celtics playoff basketball

By CelticsBlog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a season of acclimation for Evan Fournier. After a false positive COVID test delayed his debut with the Celtics, it took him two games to get used to his new teammates and the TD Garden parquet before he exploded for ten consecutive three-pointers over a two-game stretch in late March. Then, he contracted the coronavirus and missed nine straight games and a valuable opportunity to develop chemistry after the trade. A series of fits and starts followed, but he finished May averaging 20 points on 55% shooting over seven games, including a torrid 57% from behind the arc.

Evan Fournier
