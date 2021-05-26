Evan Fournier baptized into Celtics playoff basketball

Evan Fournier was interviewed after the Celtics were pummeled by the Nets. On his game and if he could have done more, Fournier said “I mean I don’t know how many minutes I’ll play but I did not play the whole fourth quarter, so that would have made a difference and you know sometimes just the way the game goes. The goal is not to get myself going the goal is to win…if we have guys playing well then the ball should go to them…I’m going to watch the film and this game was better than the last one as far as shooting the ball, and I’m going to watch the tape again and try to get better for game three.”