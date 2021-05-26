Cancel
CNN Staffers Are Furious That Network Won’t Punish Chris Cuomo

By Farron Cousins
trofire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN staffers and hosts are furious that the network refuses to punish Chris Cuomo for advising his brother on how to manage the allegations against him. Some staffers went as far as to say that the network was engaging in Fox News-like behavior, and they aren’t wrong. Cuomo has hosted his brother numerous times, and never once admitted that he had been advising him on any issues, before or after his brother’s appearances. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

trofire.com
