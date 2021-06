WALPOLE — Owen Taylor pitched the Cardinals to a big 16-1 win on Friday in a game that was moved up because of an impending weather threat as the rain began at 7. “The Game” was decided by Stevens early as the lumber was ready for the Cards as they plated 3 runs early to give Taylor a lead to work with. The hits kept on coming for the Cards as the game ended a bit early with Stevens keeping the Cup after no game was played last year.