How many times has this happened to you on the interstate?. You have your "cruise control" set on 70mph (the speed limit), then you go to pass a slower moving vehicle in the left lane, and before you know it, someone with a "lead foot" is riding your tailgate, blinking their headlights for you to move out of the way. You switch lanes, and they go flying by, giving you the "evil eye" as they lay on the accelerator. I usually give them the "one-finger salute" as they pass, and say "I hope you get a ticket buddy!"