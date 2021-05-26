Grand Rapids officer assaulted, injured while responding to larceny report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are following up after an officer was injured in an assault this morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re told officers responded to reports of a larceny at a business on Michigan Street when one officer attempted to arrest the suspect. That was when the suspect assaulted the officer with the officer’s own baton, dealing moderate injuries, GRPD tells us.www.fox17online.com