newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids officer assaulted, injured while responding to larceny report

By FOX 17
Fox17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are following up after an officer was injured in an assault this morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re told officers responded to reports of a larceny at a business on Michigan Street when one officer attempted to arrest the suspect. That was when the suspect assaulted the officer with the officer’s own baton, dealing moderate injuries, GRPD tells us.

www.fox17online.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Larceny#County Police#Assault#Police Violence#Kent Police#Officer#Suspect#Sgt Dan Adams#Authorities#Mich#Michigan Street#Chief Eric Payne#Moderate Injuries#Treatment#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman dies shortly after electric scooter fall in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman died shortly after a fall while riding an electric scooter in Grand Rapids Friday. GRPD has not released the identity of the woman, but her family made posts of Facebook identifying here as Elle Yared. Family members say she was riding an electric scooter downtown, had a fall and suffered a brain injury.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Electric Scooter Accident In Grand Rapids Leaves 1 Person Dead

Grand Rapids police have reported that one person has died after an electric scooter accident in Grand Rapids on Friday night. Elle Yared was found dead at 10:30pm on Friday night after police were dispatched to Lake Drive and Eastern Avenue. Elle had been riding a rentable electric scooter and fell off, fatally hitting her head.
Kent County, MIHolland Sentinel

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Kent County man

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing Byron Center man. Randal Veldheer, 57, was reported missing Saturday night. He had not been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office. When family members went to check on him, they saw that his coat, garage door remote and cane were missing.
Michigan Statenewyorkbeacon.com

‘Why Are You Doing This to Me?’: Michigan Police Violently Arrest Black Man In His Driveway After Claiming He Ran a Stop Sign, Dashcam Video Proves he didn’t

Thurman King, a 55-year-old Black man, was driving from work to his home in Rockford, Michigan, a predominantly white suburb of Grand Rapids, late one night in March 2019. When he got about a half block from home, he noticed a police car with its lights flashing behind him. He pulled into his driveway and got out of his car to ask why he was being stopped.
Michigan StatePosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan observes National EMS Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They are among the first on an emergency scene, and saving lives is part of the job. This week, communities across the country pay respect to emergency service and front line workers during National EMS Week. The week of observance was was first authorized nearly 50...
Gaines Township, MIFox17

Gaines Township gas station robbed at gunpoint

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a robbery at the Citgo gas station on 60th Street in Gaines Township this afternoon, according to Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told a 5’6” to 5'8" Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a...
Michigan StateFox17

WATCH: Arson-sniffing K9s get recertified

WXMI — On Wednesday, a pair of specialized K9 dogs – two of five in the entire state of Michigan – were recertified to sniff out arson accelerants. Dale DeKorte with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 Ritzey, and Marshall firefighter Matt Parks and his K9 Bingo both completed their recertification on a Zoom call Wednesday. The four successfully completed a series of tasks. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work, for a good cause.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Police Warn of Power Shut Off Scam

With the pandemic and tax season, it's wise to be on high alert for scammers. There's another type of scam we should watch out for involving electricity, West Michigan police warn. According toThe Kent County Sheriff's office, the scammers are calling and threatening to shut off your power if your...